Federico Chiesa could be a makeweight in a deal for Takefusa Kubo at Liverpool

Liverpool are reportedly ‘confident’ that they’ll be able to land Takefusa Kubo as they are planning a player-plus-cash offer including Federico Chiesa in order to get him.

The Reds are in top form in front of goal this season. They’ve already scored 50 goals in the Premier League – the most of any side – and have 15 goals to their name in the Champions League, topping both tables.

But the impending exit of Mohamed Salah if he does not renew his deal will cause alarm bells, as he has more than 30 direct goal contributions this term.

Liverpool have frequently been linked with Real Sociedad’s Kubo as a potential replacement on the right-wing, and feel they have an offer which will land them the forward, who has 38 goals and assists in 112 Sociedad games.

According to El Nacional, they intend to offer €50million (£42.3m/$52m) and Chiesa in order to land Kubo.

It’s suggested the price of Chiesa has continued to fall, and the Reds may feel it’s best to cut their losses now.

Kubo himself has a release clause of €60million (£50.7m/$62.5m) and Liverpool are said to be ‘confident’ that they’ll allow the Japan international for their terms, instead.

DON’T MISS: Five Liverpool targets that could help seal Premier League title: Kerkez, Osimhen…

Chiesa looks hopeless

Currently, Chiesa looks a hopeless asset for Liverpool. He has managed to stay fit for just seven games this season, and has started just once.

His only goal for the Reds to date was in an FA Cup victory over Accrington Stanley.

As such, it would not be a surprise if Liverpool did immediately decide to cut their losses and get a player they feel is better suited, but the rumour is one which may need to be taken with a pinch of salt.

The same site posted just a few days prior that in attempts to sign Kubo, Liverpool would offer up Chiesa as well as Harvey Elliott and Wataru Endo.

In just a few days, changing their mind to lumping a big sum of money in and retracting two players from their proposed offer seems unlikely if they have not been in talks with Sociedad, which it does not seem they have.

Liverpool round-up: Feyenoord raid on

Arne Slot could land his first signing from former club Feyenoord, with Liverpool in contact with winger Anis Hadj Moussa over a summer transfer.

They could also get Alexander Isak, with the Reds said to be the most persistent suitors for the star Newcastle striker.

Meanwhile, it’s said there’s a long distance to go before Trent Alexander-Arnold accepts a contract offer from Real Madrid, who are trying their all to land the right-back.

And though it’s said Paris Saint-Germain could still get Mohamed Salah, who’s also out of contract at the end of the season, it’s deemed unlikely amid talks with Liverpool over remaining at the club.

How long will Chiesa stay?