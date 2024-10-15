Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are both out of contract at Anfield next summer

Liverpool are ‘calm and confident’ they can retain at least two of star trio Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah, and Trent Alexander-Arnold as their contracts tick down, sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk.

Liverpool triumvirate Van Dijk, Salah, and Alexander-Arnold are all out of contract in the summer of 2025, and losing all three would be a huge blow to their chances of lifting silverware in the future.

Since they began winning trophies again in 2019, the Reds’ triple threat have led them to Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, and Carabao Cup glory. Understandably, new manager Arne Slot wants to keep hold of all of them.

And in potentially brilliant news to Slot, sources have confirmed to us that the Merseysiders are confident and calm about retaining defenders Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold – the latter of whom has been linked with a move to Real Madrid.

Los Blancos are targeting the 26-year-old next year and have made the England international’s entourage aware of this interest. But the Merseyside side team view their academy product as a future captain and do not want to see him leave and are prepared to offer him a deal well beyond his current £180,000 a week arranagement.

Our sources understand that talks between the club and Van Dijk – who is considered extremely important at the Reds – will happen over the next few weeks and although Alexander-Arnold is flattered by Madrid’s interest, his heart is with Liverpool and a contract development is likely to take place before 2025 rolls around.

However, we have previously revealed that Salah is expected to see out his contract and leave as a free agent at the end of this season.

Arne Slot’s stance on Liverpool trio revealed

Since Slot replaced club legend Jurgen Klopp as Liverpool boss this summer, he has made it clear how highly he rates Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold.

Just this month, the former Feyenoord boss named all three of them in his all-time Champions League XI – in, perhaps, an apparent message to the club’s hierarchy.

He told Amazon Prime: “Trent has been so special for Liverpool for so many years. He came from the academy, winning the Champions League at this club.

“Virgil van Dijk needs to be there. He has had a lot of impact on this club. I think when he and Alisson came in, it was the last step the team needed to make. Impressive center-back, dominant in the air… he has all the attributes a centre-back should have.

“It’s clear that Mo Salah should be in. Eight or nine years at such a high level. In the recent history of this club, he has scored so many goals. He has been so, really special at this club.”

Moreover, Van Dijk has, arguably, dropped the biggest hint he wants to remain at Anfield.

In September, he told reporters while on international duty with the Netherlands: “At both teams (Liverpool and the Dutch) I am still Virgil van Dijk, the big leader! And I certainly want to remain that for the next two years.

“I am human, I have emotions too. You start thinking all kinds of things. Especially just after a game like the elimination (by England) in the very last minute.”

Liverpool consider former Man Utd youngster

The Reds are reportedly giving serious consideration to the signing of a new left-back in January, and former Manchester United defender Alvaro Carreras is on their radar.

The 21-year-old left United for Benfica over the summer for just €6million (£5m, $6.5m) – something that increasingly looks like a blunder. The Red Devils can reportedly buy him back for €20m (£16.7m, $21.8m) but others may swoop in instead.

Meanwhile, Liverpool’s chances of retaining the services of Alexander-Arnold may have been given a boost as Madrid are also keeping tabs on Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong.

The Netherlands star, who can also play at right-back and right wing-back, is very much admired by Los Blancos, who could move for him next year.

Finally, the Anfield outfit are reportedly stepping up their chase to sign Benfica midfielder Orkun Kokcu – who previously worked with Slot at Feyenoord.

Reports suggest Slot has requested that Liverpool sporting director Richard Arnold pushes to sign the 34-cap Turkey star when the transfer market reopens in January.

