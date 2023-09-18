Liverpool ‘confident’ new offer will stop Real Madrid, Barcelona in their tracks as star ‘will’ stay

Liverpool are reportedly ‘confident’ that Trent Alexander-Arnold ‘will’ sign a new contract with the club despite ‘active interest’ from Real Madrid and Barcelona.

The Reds have started the Premier League season in fine form. Indeed, after five games, they’re third in the table – level on points with the sides one place above and below them – having won four out of five games and drawn the other.

The good start to this campaign is in contrast to last season, when they were largely poor.

Jurgen Klopp’s side did manage to climb up to fifth come the end of the season, but things looked like they could have been much worse for a long period of the campaign.

New signings have contributed to the good start for Liverpool. The likes of Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister have slotted into the midfield well.

Klopp will be happy that his summer additions have gelled so quickly with the stars already in the side.

Mohamed Salah has started the campaign in red-hot form, and Alexander-Arnold has looked much more consistent than he did for large periods of last season.

Both of those men have been subject to interest of late. Liverpool received a bid for the former that totalled way in excess of £100million, but held firm and kept him on the books.

Liverpool confident of tying Alexander-Arnold down

The Reds are currently in danger of seeing Alexander-Arnold leave the club. Indeed, 90min reports both Real Madrid and Barcelona ‘have an active interest’ in the full-back.

However, Liverpool are looking to tie him down to a new contract.

The report suggests the Reds are ‘confident’ that a proposed new deal ‘will be finalised well before Christmas’ as talks are ‘progressing well’.

It’s said Alexander-Arnold is ‘on course to see his weekly wage move to around £250,000 and in line with the best full-backs in the world’.

Real face big full-back decision

Not being able to sign Alexander-Arnold will mean Real focus on another right-back.

They have been heavily linked with Chelsea man Reece James of late, another of the best in the Premier League in his position, and now the Blues’ captain.

The latest update on that interest suggests that the Stamford Bridge outfit would only accept a ‘ridiculous’ offer if they are to see him leave.

That’ll give Real a big choice over whether to chance their arm with an offer or leave the pursuit in the knowledge that it might be too hard to land him.

Missing out on both Alexander-Arnold and James would be a big blow given how good the stars are.

