Liverpool have confirmed a defender who has thankfully overcome an injury nightmare has left the club on loan.

Left-back Luke Chambers has been on Liverpool’s books since the age of six, and just as he should have been catching the eye in senior football, injury hell hit.

The 21-year-old has spent the vast bulk of the last 16 months out injured with a back issue.

The problem severely limited his development during a loan spell with Wigan Athletic last season and resulted in Chambers remaining at Liverpool for the first half of the current campaign as he stepped up his recovery.

Chambers finally returned to action earlier this month in the Premier League 2, and now with a clean bill of health, he’s been loaned out to Charlton Athletic.

Chambers’ previous loan spells (at Kilmarnock and twice at Wigan), saw the defender spend time in the Scottish Premiership and League One.

Chambers will now test his mettle with a step up in class in the Championship after Liverpool announced the deal via their official website, and Charlton certainly sound overjoyed to have sealed the deal too.

Addicks boss Nathan Jones said: “It’s no secret that we’ve been working hard to bring in a player that can come in and contribute on our left side, including at left wing-back, so I’m delighted that Luke has joined us.

“He’s a talented, young, hungry player of real pedigree, having come through the Liverpool youth system and represented their first team, so I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Chambers was quoted as saying: “I’m over the moon. I know how passionate the fans are about the club and having played against Charlton last season, I know how good The Valley is so I can’t wait to get going.

“We’ve obviously got a big game on Saturday, so I’m looking forward to playing in front of the fans and showing them what I’ve got.”

While not yet confirmed, there has been no mention of an option or obligation to buy in the agreement. As such, the expectation is Chambers will return to Anfield at season’s end.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Astronomical Guehi costs / €100m winger bid prepped

In other news, claims that Marc Guehi cost Manchester City a bargain £20m have been thoroughly debunked after James Pearce revealed the truly eye-watering costs the Cityzens have committed to paying for the England star, providing a strong explanation as to why Liverpool shied away from a deal.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are eager to beat Manchester United and a host of other top clubs to the stunning signing of Yan Diomande, with a report claiming they’re preparing a €100m bid for the summer.

READ MORE: Legendary coach ‘presents himself’ for Real Madrid return as Jurgen Klopp emphatically RULES OUT job