Liverpool have confirmed a player who smashed a club’s transfer record upon moving to Anfield has joined another English side on loan.

The bulk of signings made in the Jurgen Klopp era proved roaring successes on Merseyside. However, a handful of stars – such as Naby Keita – flopped, while we’re yet to find out whether certain others will come good.

On the back of a series of marauding displays down the right flank, Liverpool splashed out £4.2m to sign Scottish right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen in 2022.

The deal broke Aberdeen’s all-time transfer record irrespective of arrivals or exits. The previous mark – set when Scott McKenna joined Nottingham Forest for an initial £3m – was comfortably surpassed.

Right-back Ramsay endured a nightmare first campaign at Liverpool after suffering a season-ending injury.

Loan spells with Preston North End and latterly Bolton Wanderers were sanctioned for the 2023/24 season. However, Ramsay racked up just six senior appearances combined with the pair.

Clearly, another loan spell is required before Ramsay can begin to think about making his mark in the Liverpool first-team. According to the club’s official website, that’s exactly what has transpired.

Liverpool confirmed the 20-year-old has joined League One outfit Wigan Athletic on loan where he’ll spend the entire 2024/25 season.

Wigan also confirmed the news on their website and neither club spoke of an option to buy. As such, Ramsay is destined to return to Anfield when the spell concludes.

The loan stint will serve as an opportunity for Ramsay to get his career back on track and the young Scotsman declared he’s ecstatic about getting the opportunity to prove his worth.

Ramsay and Wigan boss Maloney both gushing

“I am over the moon. It happened quickly and I met the manager (Shaun Maloney) two weeks ago,” said Ramsay.

“I had a really good conversation, and there was an instant connection. I’m excited for the start of the season.

“When I was driving to the training ground, there was a real excitement, and I am hungry to get going and show everyone what I can do.

“It’s a good opportunity at a good club, and I am raring to go.”

Manager Maloney added: “I am delighted that Calvin has joined us on a season-long loan. He is a very highly-regarded player, who has already represented his country and gained experience in both the Scottish Premiership and the EFL.

“Calvin is an excellent profile who will bring aggression and attacking talent from both the right and left side of defence.

“Calvin is extremely motivated to help our team achieve success this season and will join us on day one of pre-season. I look forward to working with Calvin and helping him adapt as quickly as possible.”

