Liverpool consider shocking response to incoming £200m Salah bid, meaning for one last dance

Liverpool are reportedly considering rejecting a £200million bid for Mohamed Salah and instead allowing him to leave on a free transfer, according to Christian Falk.

The Reds rejected the £150million advances from Al-Ittihad for their star attacker in the summer. They did so knowing he can still have more of an impact for them than the money could.

They were right about that – Salah has added 18 goals and nine assists for Liverpool this season.

The Egyptian superstar is the joint-top scorer in the Premier League with 14 goals, and has remained there even while having missed the last three matches.

But Liverpool will have another decision to make on Salah’s future soon.

Indeed, it was recently reported Al-Ittihad are preparing another gigantic bid, this one bigger than the last, as it’ll total a world-record £200million.

And with his contract coming to its end in the summer of 2025, the decision seems a harder one than before.

They have little time with Salah left anyway, and they can get more money than they would have done previously.

Liverpool considering shock rejection

However, it’s not as cut and dried for the Anfield outfit, it seems. Indeed, according to transfer insider Falk, they are considering rejecting it to let Salah walk away for free at the end of his contract.

“Mo Salah might go to Saudi Arabia. In the summer there was an offer, but Liverpool are still not sure whether to let their superstar go,” Bild‘s Falk said.

“I’ve heard that Liverpool can even imagine letting him go on a free transfer as they’ve already made their money back from what they paid Roma for him.”

Rejecting £200million to then allow a player to leave for nothing just a year later sounds crazy, as if he’s going to leave anyway, it seems they might as well get a small fortune in and they can replace him with more than one world-class player.

However, it’s true that Salah has made Liverpool a lot of money as a result of his 204 goals, 88 assists and his role in winning the Premier League and the Champions League.

What’s more, he could lead his side to yet more trophies in his final season, something there is no guarantee can be done without him.

Salah wants to stay

According to a recent report, Salah also wants to remain with Liverpool beyond this summer.

Indeed, it’s said he thinks he can perform at the top level for another few years before claiming his big Saudi pay cheque at the back end of his career.

That suggests he feels he’s going to be staying at Anfield for a few more seasons, and that they don’t have to let him go on a free when his current contract is up, as he’d be happy to sign a new one.

If that happens, there seems to be more chance that the Reds win more trophies before Salah winds down and moves on.

While Liverpool still wouldn’t receive the eye-watering fee they could this summer, they’d keep their star and be able to milk the last bit of use he has in England before he moves on.

