Liverpool are weighing up a move for a Bayern Munich superstar who’ll cost a club-record fee to sign, though bitter rivals Manchester City could thunder in with a swoop of their own, according to reports.

Speculation Luis Diaz’s future lays away from Anfield refuses to go away. Barcelona remain keen on signing the Colombia international who the latest reports claim can leave Liverpool for a discounted fee.

Even if Diaz were to remain at Anfield, trusted journalist David Ornstein has reported Arne Slot’s side are weighing up an addition in the forward line and on the wings in particular.

One of the stars to shine brightest in the early going at Euro 2024 is Bayern Munich and Germany ace, Jamal Musiala.

According to a report from the Mirror, Liverpool are considering what would unquestionably be a record-setting swoop for the 21-year-old superstar.

They state Liverpool’s interest in Musiala has piqued on the back of his two goalscoring displays for host nation Germany at Euro 2024.

The Reds were already big fans of Musiala, though are now said to be considering acting on their interest and making an official move.

One pundit within the game who would certainly endorse a Liverpool swoop is BBC Sport anchor, Gary Lineker.

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, the former England striker said of Germany’s talisman: “Musiala you know, I know we know he’s an incredible talent but boy oh boy he’s sharp. Magical.”

Will Bayern Munich sell Musiala?

As you might expect, Bayern are reluctant in the extreme to part ways with such an accomplished young superstar like Musiala.

However, there is hope for Liverpool due to the player’s contract situation.

Musiala rejected the offer of a new contract in March and his current deal now only has two years left to run.

Bayern will continue with their attempts to tie Musiala’s long-term future to the club, though the Mirror suggest he is keen on moving to the Premier League.

Furthermore, Sky Germany have previously hinted Bayern have work to do in convincing Musiala they’re the club to satisfy his lofty ambitions.

Bayern endured their first trophyless campaign in over a decade last season. They’ve gambled on Vincent Kompany as their new manager despite the Belgian suffering relegation with Burnley last season.

READ MORE: Liverpool transfers: Eight Euro 2024 stars enticing Arne Slot in transformative summer window

Musiala a dream signing for Liverpool, but Man City spectre looms

Musiala can operate in a variety of attacking roles and has starred from the right wing for Germany at Euro 2024.

He could thus be viewed as Mohamed Salah’s long-term replacement on the right, or the successor to Luis Diaz on the left if the Colombian does move to Barcelona.

Furthermore, if Diaz and Salah both stay, Musiala could take the No 10 role in Slot’s customary 4-2-3-1 formation.

There’s plenty of hurdles left to overcome before Musiala lining up at Anfield can become a reality, however.

Firstly, prior reports have stated Bayern would demand €120m/£101.5m if reluctantly forced to cash in.

Such a sum would blow Liverpool’s transfer record (Darwin Nunez – £85m including future add-ons) out of the water.

Additionally, stiff competition in the event it becomes Musiala is on the move will come from Manchester City.

The Guardian previously labelled Musiala Man City’s No 1 attacking target for the summer.

News on the move has gone quiet since those claims, though that’s perhaps due to there being little indication Musiala is actually available for transfer this window.

Nonetheless, Liverpool are seemingly prepared to pounce and spare no expense if Bayern and Musiala decide to part ways.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool slap eye-watering price tag on ‘world class’ star they’ll reluctantly sell this window