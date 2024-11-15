Liverpool have reportedly made contact to Lyon in the hopes that they’ll be able to sign Rayan Cherki, with Paris Saint-Germain also in the hunt, having been turned down by the Frenchman already.

The Reds are looking at a future which could be without Mohamed Salah. The Egyptian is out of contract at the end of the summer, and it does not yet look like there is any progress on an extension.

As such, Liverpool will want to have his replacement lined up for as soon as they know they will definitely lose him.

A number of attacking stars from multiple top sides have been courted, and one of those is Lyon’s Cherki.

After they showed interest in the 21-year-old in the summer, L’Equipe reports the Reds have contacted Lyon to find out if they can sign him in 2025.

With Thiago Almada set to land at the French club in January, it’s believed there’s a chance Cherki could be allowed to leave.

Liverpool have competition in the form of PSG, who tend to be the end goal for a lot of French players, with a lot jumping at the chance to sign for the country’s biggest club.

PSG turned down by Cherki

But that does not seem to be the case for Cherki, who reportedly turned down the Ligue 1 champions in the summer.

That could be a sign of things to come in their current pursuit, too. But there’s a chance that Liverpool are turned down by Cherki, too.

TEAMtalk was aware of a Fulham bid in the summer, which was rejected, with the attacker having no interest in the move.

Though it’s not clear, if his stance was due to not wanting to play in the Premier League, then the Reds could find themselves out of luck.

Liverpool round-up: Reds still after LaLiga star

Though Martin Zubimendi turned Liverpool down in the summer, Fabrizio Romano has revealed the Reds are continuing to check on him and are interested in landing the midfielder.

They’re also interested in Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Hugo Larsson, though he will command a fee of £70million.

Meanwhile, Real Madrid are said to be confident that they will have Trent Alexander-Arnold at the club in 2025.

But Liverpool will not lose Federico Chiesa, with reports that the winger will be allowed to leave soon labelled false.