Fabrizio Romano has provided a big update on the future of Virgil van Dijk with Liverpool chiefs ‘convinced’ they can persuade the club captain to sign a new contract – while the French media has offered up an explanation of the Dutchman’s Anfield conversation with PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

The towering defender has proved one of the most influential signings in Liverpool‘s modern history, helping the club win seven major honours in his time at Anfield since arriving in a then-world record fee for a defender of £80m from Southampton in January 2018.

Having returned to his very best form this season and having made a mockery of his advancing years, Van Dijk has proved a vital cog in the Liverpool machine that surely looks set to win only their second Premier League title since the competition began.

With the Carabao Cup up for grabs this Sunday at Wembley, Liverpool fans could once again be treated to the sight of their captain fantastic holding aloft another trophy – and the first of the Slot era.

But whether he will be around to celebrate more success with the Reds in the years to come remains open to debate – especially given the player is out of contract at the season’s end and free to join a club of his choosing in just 110 days’ time.

However, Romano has offered a reassuring update on the 33-year-old’s future and insists confidence is growing the 310-game Liverpool star will pen fresh terms.

“Liverpool internally insist on their plan to keep Virgil van Dijk at the club. They really want to keep Virgil,” he told his self-titled YouTube channel.

“They insist on their confidence to make it happen, so Liverpool remain confident – relaxed is a big word; it’s still too early to say relaxed. You are relaxed when you sign a contract, but Liverpool remain in conversations with Van Dijk and are convinced that they can make it happen with the player.

“At the moment, there’s still nothing agreed, but Virgil van Dijk is speaking to the club. In this case, Liverpool maintain their position.”

ICYMI 🔴 Liverpool put Dortmund powerhouse ‘on their list’ as Van Dijk holds talks straight after UCL exit

Van Dijk’s chat with PSG president explained

While Romano’s words will undoubtedly comfort Liverpool fans, regular readers of TEAMtalk will not be surprised by the update, given we have long since stated FSG’s belief that the Dutchman will indeed sign a new deal.

Sources revealed Liverpool first presented a new contract proposal to him in November and, while it has remained unsigned since, we stated at the time how an extension to his terms on another two-year deal and taking the player through to almost the age of 36, was ‘closer than people realise’.

Despite that, speculation in recent days has suggested the former Celtic and Southampton man could move on to pastures new – especially in light of the club’s painful exit on penalties to PSG in the Champions League.

In the immediate aftermath of that game, Van Dijk was seen deep in conversation with PSG president Al-Khelaifi and sporting director Luis Campos directly outside the dressing rooms within Anfield – prompting some wild speculation that a transfer to the Ligue 1 giants could be on the cards.

However, the real reason for that chat has since been clarified by trusted French journalist Fabrice Hawkins, who in writing for RMC Sport has explained what was actually said.

Picking up the report, it read: ‘Rather than the summer transfer window and contract negotiations, Van Dijk wanted to apologise for his comments on Ligue 1 on the sidelines of the round of 16 first leg at the Parc des Princes last Wednesday (0-1).

‘During Luis Campos’s outburst at half-time in the first leg, the Dutchman blurted out “this isn’t Ligue 1” in the corridors of the Parc des Princes.

‘A phrase intended to calm the Parisian sports advisor during his complaints against the referees and the failure to send off Ibrahima Konaté after a clash with Bradley Barcola.

‘During Tuesday’s discussion at Anfield, the Dutch player explained that PSG is not only the best team he has faced this season, but it is also the best team he has faced in the last three seasons.

‘They also discussed certain situations during the match. This exchange was particularly appreciated by the PSG management.’

Liverpool transfer latest: Salah solution aired; PSG superstar wanted

Meanwhile, another of Liverpool’s stars soon-to-be out-of-contract, Mo Salah, has reportedly offered himself to a European super-power as the saga around his future rumbles on.

At the same time, one of Liverpool’s more decorated stars of the last generation has spoken up and advised FSG exactly how they can tie the Egyptian down to a new deal.

Should Salah walk away this summer, the Reds would be left with a very sizeable hole in their side, though two separate reports in recent days have seemingly suggested worthy successors for the Egyptian in a Liverpool shirt.

Firstly, one report claims FSG are keeping a close eye on Raphinha amid a belief they can tempt the former Leeds man back to the Premier League.

Elsewhere, it’s suggested the Reds are ready to get their revenge on PSG by launching a huge offer to tempt them to sell in-form forward Ousmane Dembele. Fanciful to say the least, though it’s certainly not the first time the France winger has been linked with a move to Anfield!

IN-FOCUS: The major honours Van Dijk has won with Liverpool