Liverpool could end up saving millions as Jurgen Klopp raves over ‘real talent’ plus one of their own

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp singled out Conor Bradley for high praise following his side’s 4-0 victory over LASK in the Europa League on Thursday evening, describing the defender as a ‘real talent’.

The Anfield outfit crushed the Austrian side at Anfield, hitting top spot in Group E and reaching the last 16 of the competition after Toulouse’s slipped up.

Northern Ireland international Bradley came on as a late substitute after four months on the sidelines, marking his first European appearance, as Klopp lauded the 20-year-old right-back after the match.

Liverpool have been heavily linked with signing a new right-back in a move that could see Trent Alexander-Arnold eventually move into central midfield on a full-time basis.

TEAMtalk revealed recently that Leeds starlet Archie Gray is a potential target, along with outstanding Bayer Leverkusen wing-back Jeremie Frimpong.

However, the club could save themselves millions with the emergence of Bradley, especially after Klopp’s comments on Thursday night.

“I love it – you can see in those few moments that he is a real talent for us,’ Klopp told TNT Sports.

“We really count on him. It is so nice. There are a lot of positives. I told him after the game to enjoy it. He is very football-wise but the body still needs to grow.”

Speaking more generally about Liverpool’s win, Klopp added: “The most important thing is that we’re at the head of the group and that won’t change so that’s good.

“There was a lot of good stuff and some stuff I didn’t like too much, but that’s how it is.

“We say it all the time, we still have to grow and develop. There was some good football but this game should have been put to bed before half-time.

“He comes up with moments every single game!”@honigstein full of praise for Mo Salah as he scored his 199th goal for Liverpool! pic.twitter.com/vDy1FA3GWJ — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) November 30, 2023

“If you are on the front foot and in charge then kill it. We didn’t do that. At 2-0 and 3-0 great, we opened the game up a little bit and gave them changes. It is fantastic to win 4-0.

“Defensively I have to say we were very strong. We were solid and that is very important. Then we can play football and that’s how it is. We were really good in a lot of moments but then we lost rhythm with the changes.”

DON’T MISS: The 10 most valuable players at Liverpool: Surprise No.1, no Alisson Becker or Virgil van Dijk

Quansah shines again in Europa win

Meanwhile, Klopp also hailed the performance of young centre-back Jarell Quansah after the comfortable win.

He told the club’s official website: “Jarell played a super game, that’s true. That couldn’t be better news for the club, to be honest.

“I think before this season a lot of people told us we should buy a centre-half. We knew we had Jarell. Did we know that he will show up like this? No, not exactly, but we were pretty hopeful, so the future is bright. It’s cool.

“Our own boy, calm on the ball, good in the challenge, quick, ruthless in the right moments and besides Caoimhin, who had one or two saves, [he] probably had the most spectacular defensive situations when he saved our backside in some moments. So, that’s really good. [It’s] top news for us.”

Next up for the Reds is a home Premier League clash with Fulham on Sunday.

READ MORE: Liverpool tipped to beat Tottenham to Morocco playmaker as Klopp learns bargain fee for ‘prized silverware’