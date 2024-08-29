A mooted Liverpool transfer that would have sent a midfielder to Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen is off, according to a report.

Liverpool made it their mission to sign the perfect player in the deep-lying playmaker role for Arne Slot. Martin Zubimendi was deemed the ideal fit, though the Spaniard ultimately elected to remain loyal to Real Sociedad.

Rather than sign the next best option, Liverpool have parked their plans to add a new No 6 until the January window at the earliest.

Nevertheless, Liverpool have proceeded with plans to offload several fringe stars from their midfield ranks despite not making an addition.

Bobby Clark was sold to RB Salzburg for £10m and will soon be joined by Stefan Bajcetic via the loan route. Barcelona’s late attempts to hijack Bajcetic’s move did not succeed.

Bajcetic has been granted permission to fly to Austria ahead of undergoing a medical and signing his contract. The move is expected to be officially announced on Friday.

But despite also losing Thiago Alcantara to free agency (Thiago quickly chose to retire rather than sign elsewhere), Liverpool also explored offloading Tyler Morton to Bayer Leverkusen.

Morton impressed during a stellar loan spell with Hull City last term. The end result saw the Reds place a £20m price tag on the player.

RB Leipzig and Atalanta showed interest, though baulked at the £20m demand.

That opened the door for Bayer Leverkusen to swoop and a loan containing an option to buy was discussed with Liverpool.

However, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Morton will NOT be joining the Bundesliga champions.

READ MORE: Six centre-backs Liverpool could sign before the transfer deadline to finally strengthen Slot’s squad

Tyler Morton to Bayer Leverkusen abandoned

Taking to X, Plettenberg revealed: “Tyler Morton will not join Bayer 04 Leverkusen!

“It’s decided now after concrete talks and negotiations between all parties involved.

“It’s also decided that Leverkusen will not sign a new midfielder in the next hours.”

HAVE YOU SEEN: 10 big transfers that could still happen before deadline day: Osimhen, Sancho, Chiesa…

Whether Liverpool will seek another exit opportunity for Morton on the back of the Leverkusen move falling through remains to be seen.

The alternative is remaining at Anfield for the 2024/25 campaign and given no new midfielders have arrived, that may prove to be a wise option for the Reds.

DON’T MISS: Liverpool shave £40m off Federico Chiesa transfer as contract details and likely shirt number emerge