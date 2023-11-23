Liverpool dealt huge blow in race to sign French midfielder as Euro giants ‘offered’ player

Liverpool target Khephren Thuram has reportedly been offered to a number of top European sides, including two Serie A giants, ahead of the January transfer window.

According to SportWitness, Thuram’s agent Rafaela Pimenta spoke to the audience at the recent Social Football summit in Rome and confirmed that the midfielder is ready for a step up. Pimenta also admitted that she has been calling “top clubs” ahead of the January window.

Juventus and Inter Milan are some of the European giants in the running for the Nice holding midfielder. His current contract in France runs until 2025 after he put pen to paper on an extension back in 2021, but he could be on the move as early at January.

Thuram has been a key member of Franceso Farioli’s side and as a result, Nice are likely to request a hefty price tag of around €40m.

He has made 148 appearances since switching from Monaco back in 2019, netting eight goals and offering up 11 assists in those outings.

The 22-year-old has a connection to Italian football via his brother Marcus Thuram who joined Inter in the summer and put pen to paper on a deal running until 2028. Their father, Lilian Thuram, also spent 10 years in Italy in two five-year spells with Parma and then Juventus.

Khephren Thuram could be the next in his family to make the switch to Italy after impressing in Ligue 1.

So far this season, the Frenchman has made ten appearances in the top flight and has been in the starting line-up for all but two of those outings.

Italian interest hands big blow to Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been hot on the trail of Thuram for some time. Although the Reds saw a huge overhaul of their midfield – bringing in the likes of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in the summer – there is still a feeling that their business may not be done yet.

The Merseysiders are still keen on a deal for the Frenchman and are reportedly ready to reactivate their interest in the midfielder.

Liverpool had been linked with Thuram in the summer but ended up searching elsewhere, although they are now believed to be keen on re-attempting to sign the player.

They now face stiff competition from the pair of Italian giants. Juventus are in desperate need for a new midfielder after losing Paul Pogba (doping) and Nicolo Fagioli (betting) to suspensions.

Inter, meanwhile could hold the upper hand given the presence of Khephren’s brother Marcus at the club.

Real Madrid are also said to be in the mix for Thuram ahead of what will likely be a hotly-contested transfer race in the upcoming window.

