Liverpool dealt massive blow as key FSG target poised to be poached by Bayern Munich

Sky Germany reports that a former RB Leipzig guru wanted by Liverpool as the club’s new sporting director is now set to move to Bayern Munich.

The highly-rated Max Eberl is set to join Bayern as a new board member after leaving fellow Bundesliga side RB Leipzig earlier in the season.

The former Leipzig and Borussia Monchengladbach sporting director will sign a long-term contract at the club and is expected to start no later than March.

The supervisory board at Bayern are expected to confirm Eberl’s appointment at their next meeting, which is set to take place in February.

Eberl is also expected to cost Bayern around less than €5m in a transfer fee from Leipzig as he still has time left on his contract with his old employers.

The report from Sky Germany adds that despite Leipzig having to fire Eberl prematurely, the relationship between Bayern and Leipzig has not taken a hit.

Liverpool had previously been linked with Eberl to fill their vacant sporting director role.

The Reds are expected to be on the hunt for a new name for that role, with current incumbent Jorg Schmadtke reportedly considering a departure from the club.

Schmadtke only signed a short-term contract with Liverpool back in May, although it did include the option of an extension if mutually agreed upon.

Schmadtke working on winter window

Schmadtke is currently working on the winter window but has already played a part in some significant signings for the club.

He secured the additions of Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch, although it was always thought that his appointment was likely to be a stop-gap thing.

All four players he signed have made significant contributions to Liverpool’s campaign so far, which is largely down to Schmadtke’s recruitment.

As for Eberl, he always had his eyes set on an eventual move to Bayern, as the 50-year-old is from the area and also through Bayern’s youth academy before departing for Bochum in 1994.

Liverpool will be back in action on Sunday when they head to Bournemouth in the Premier League gunning for revenge after losing on the south coast last season.

