Liverpool manager Arne Slot has reportedly made Jeremie Frimpong his No 1 target to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold if the Reds star were to depart for Real Madrid and amid claims the Dutch right-back is one of three Bayer Leverkusen stars the Merseysiders are looking at signing.

Alexander-Arnold is one of Liverpool’s most influential players, having risen through the academy ranks to become their vice-captain and one of, if not the premier right-backs in world football. However, with his contract at Anfield expiring at the end of the current season, Liverpool have genuine fears that their homegrown hero could depart as a free agent in a matter of months.

Our sources have revealed that Real Madrid are in what has been described as ‘constant contact’ over a prospective free-transfer move and with the player eligible to sign a pre-contract agreement to move to the Bernabeu on January 1, it is easy to see why the Reds are starting to consider alternatives were Alexander-Arnold to move on.

Now, according to Caught Offside, Liverpool will approach Bayer Leverkusen over a deal for Frimpong were Real Madrid to succeed in their quest to land Alexander-Arnold.

The 23-year-old Netherlands international is one of a few stars in the world game who can hold a torch for Alexander-Arnold, having also established himself as one of the game’s leading right-backs while with Leverkusen. And having played a part in an astonishing 26 goals last season (14 goals and 12 assists), he has added a dynamic attacking element to his game.

And with an attractive €4om (£33.5m, $44.4m) exit clause in his deal that becomes active over the summer, he comes with a price that would be well within their price range.

Per the report, Frimpong is one of three Leverkusen stars Liverpool are keeping their eye on, with Florian Wirtz and Exequiel Palacios also in their sights.

READ MORE ➡️ Liverpool to go ‘all out’ for Florian Wirtz with record-shattering bid to beat Man City, Real Madrid

Liverpool path clears to Frimpong after Man Utd deal

However, of that trio, a move for Frimpong is the link that Liverpool fans ought to take most seriously – and particularly amid concerns that Alexander-Arnold could leave.

Per our transfer correspondent, Fraser Gillan, the Merseysiders do indeed have a concrete interest in Frimpong though would only move were Alexander-Arnold to depart.

Ironically, the seven-times capped Netherlands international also has admirers in Real Madrid, who could move to sign him if they are unable to persuade Alexander-Arnold to quit Merseyside and with the LaLiga champions seeking a long-term heir to Ballon d’Or contender Dani Carvajal at right-back.

Manchester United are also long-term admirers of Frimpong, having watched him extensively over the last couple of seasons. However, the Red Devils brought in Noussair Mazraoui from Bayern Munich over the summer to give them another option at right-back and it appears unlikely they will make a move any time soon with Diogo Dalot another strong option to play there for Erik ten Hag’s side.

Gillan also reveals Arsenal are suitors for Frimpong, though, with Mikel Arteta sticking the Dutchman on his wish list as a potential future recruit.

Alexander-Arnold comes clean on Liverpool future / Reds target Fulham star

With Alexander-Arnold being strongly linked with Real, the defender dropped a little hint on his future throughout the week with the admission that he is enjoying life under Slot at Anfield.

“For me, it was just an excitement to work under a new manager that I’ve never had before,” Alexander-Arnold said following last Tuesday’s victory over AC Milan in the Champions League.

“Having spoken to the manager, I was excited about the plans and the way they talk about it.”

Now, Alexander-Arnold has followed up on that with the biggest hint yet on where his future lies in a message that will surely encourage Liverpool that he plans to stay.

Off the field, Alexander-Arnold has also been linked with the purchase of Ligue 1 side Nantes, though their current owner had a few choice words for the Liverpool man when questioned on a proposed €100m buy-out over the weekend.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also understood to be seriously considering a long-term heir for Andy Robertson at left-back, having turned their attention to one of two Premier League stars, with players from both Fulham and Bournemouth on their radar.

How do Frimpong and Alexander-Arnold compare?

As far as right-backs go, few in circulation contribute to as many goals as Alexander-Arnold, the author of 83 assists and 19 goals across his Liverpool career to date. However, Frimpong is one of the select few who can give him a run for his money.

During his Bayer Leverkusen career up to this point, Frimpong has contributed 36 assists and 26 goals, in less than half of the amount of appearances Alexander-Arnold has made for Liverpool.

Last season, Frimpong scored an incredible 14 goals and assisted 12 more for the invincible Bundesliga champions, although it did help that he played more as a wing-back than a full-back due to Xabi Alonso’s three-at-the-back formation.

Alexander-Arnold, in contrast, registered three goals and nine assists as someone who started as part of a back four, though his role did begin to morph into one where he could influence play from midfield more.

Upon closer inspection, it is evident that Alexander-Arnold was arguably even more influential in terms of general play, outdoing Frimpong for chances created, crosses completed and through balls, as well as defensive efforts such as clearances, interceptions and blocked shots.

Where Frimpong was stronger included take-ons completed, highlighting his different style of being an attacking full-back than the way Alexander-Arnold goes about the task with more focus on his passing.

If Alexander-Arnold is to move on, Frimpong would be a good choice of successor, although he may not be as stylistically similar to Liverpool’s current right-back as imagined.

But just like Slot has come in as a successor to Jurgen Klopp as manager with some similarities and some differences in the dugout, it will be impossible to replicate how Alexander-Arnold plays with a replacement, so this could be another aspect of an evolving Liverpool side.

➡️ Liverpool ‘were right’ to delay Mo Salah contract talks as major claim on Egyptian’s future arises