Liverpool have registered their interest in Lyon star Rayan Cherki after he was given a ‘bargain’ price tag, according to reports.

Lyon will have to sell some of their top players this year as they look to solve their difficult financial situation. The French giants were provisionally relegated to Ligue 2 in November following news that their debts had reached a whopping €500million (£423m / $516m).

Lyon owner John Textor has insisted there is ‘no chance’ the club will actually be relegated, though it is clear that big changes need to be made before they are financially stable once again.

According to Sky Germany, highly rated attacking midfielder Cherki could be one of the first to depart Lyon, potentially in January.

The No 10 – who can also play as a right winger – is available for just £19m (€22.5m / $23.2m) this month, which is described as an ‘absolute bargain’ for someone of his ability and potential.

Cherki’s Lyon contract expires in June 2026 and he has a gentleman’s agreement with the club which means he can leave for another big team if that £19m fee is matched.

CaughtOffside talk up the possibility of the 21-year-old heading to Anfield, as Liverpool recently ‘expressed their interest’ in signing him.

West Ham United, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund are all keeping tabs on Cherki too. Paris Saint-Germain considered him last summer but have since bolstered their attack with the capture of Khvicha Kvaratskhelia from Napoli instead.

Liverpool would likely be Cherki’s first choice out of the remaining clubs given their brilliant season under Arne Slot so far.

Cherki has impressed Henry and been compared to Messi

It would be an exciting move for Liverpool to complete, especially given the price. Cherki has managed five goals and eight assists in 22 matches this term.

The France U21 international has received praise from Arsenal icon Thierry Henry, who called him the quickest dribbler he has ever seen.

Former Lyon president Jean-Michel Aulas said recently that Cherki is a ‘jewel’ who ‘is comparable to Lionel Messi in terms of technical quality’.

Cherki has excellent close control and loves to take on players before either shooting or playing in one of his team-mates.

There have however been concerns about his attitude, which means Liverpool will need to do their homework before submitting a formal bid.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy expects goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher to leave this summer, with Chelsea one potential destination.

“Where could Kelleher go? Well, I think Chelsea’s an obvious one, although I think Robert Sanchez is improving hugely. I think he gets some unfair criticism for a few mistakes here in the season. I think he’s actually a really good goalkeeper,” the pundit said.

“He just gets a bit nervous at times with the ball at his feet. But Chelsea’s an obvious one and I think probably Newcastle, if they’re thinking of evolving as a club and becoming more competitive.”

Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah is another player who has been backed to depart as his contract winds down.

Liverpool still hope to tie their talisman down but he is growing impatient at the lack of progress in contract talks.

Reports in France claim PSG are ready to battle the Saudis for Salah if he decides to leave Liverpool at the end of the season.

