A Liverpool superstar has agreed personal terms with a true giant of European football, and his replacement at Anfield could come from Manchester City, according to reports.

Liverpool are waving goodbye to two of their all-time greats at season’s end, with Andy Robertson and Mohamed Salah both departing.

But according to reports on Wednesday evening, Alisson Becker could also make way after the legendary goalkeeper verbally agreed personal terms with Juventus.

The Serie A side ‘dream’ of signing Alisson, according to Fabrizio Romano, and our insider, Fraser Fletcher, has verified the Brazilian is Juve’s ‘top target’ between the sticks.

Liverpool will now hold talks with Alisson and Giorgi Mamardashvili over the coming weeks. The end result is they’ll either sell Alisson to Juventus this summer, or they’ll retain Alisson for the final year of his contract before he leaves on a free in the summer of 2027.

In either of those scenarios, it would be Mamardashvili assuming the starting spot when Alisson departs. But according to the latest from Goal, Mamardashvili might face soon stiff competition from James Trafford.

The stopper signed for Man City last summer fully believing he was about to become the No 1. However, City signed Gianluigi Donnarumma soon after, with Trafford immediately demoted to back-up.

Trafford has performed well in limited outings this term, most notably in the League Cup final victory over Arsenal.

However, he is itching to get away from City after just one season and join a club where he’ll become a guaranteed starter once more.

TEAMtalk understands Aston Villa, Tottenham, Brighton and Leeds United are all hovering. But according to Goal, a series of even bigger clubs are taking an interest too.

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Liverpool ‘declare interest’ in James Trafford

They claimed Liverpool as well as Chelsea have ‘declared interest’ in signing Trafford. Villa and Tottenham’s interest was verified too, while Newcastle – who have historic interest in Trafford – were mentioned as well.

Sources have informed us a bid of £30m could be enough to get Man City’s green light. If multiple clubs bid, City fancy their chances of generating even more.

There is sympathy within City at Trafford’s situation, given he genuinely was signed with a view to being the starter before the Donnarumma opportunity arose. As such, they won’t stand in his way of suitable offers are received.

Of course, Liverpool’s potential move would hinge on two things – guaranteeing Trafford he’ll be the starter, and Alisson leaving this summer.

Given what has transpired at the Etihad, Trafford will not be joining a team to simply compete for a starting spot.

If he were to join Liverpool this summer, it would suggest he’s been promised the starter’s role ahead of Mamardashvili, which in itself would then create issues with the Georgian.

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