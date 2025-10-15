Liverpool have been described as having a ‘serious interest’ in powerful Borussia Dortmund defender, Nico Schlotterbeck, and two sources appear to suggest he could now be emerging as their number one transfer target and with links to a top France star having been dampened.

The Reds spent heavily in the summer window signing several players of top quality, with the £440m (€505m, $600m) splurge allowing Arne Slot to really put his own stamp on the side. In total, 19 players either left Anfield or signed on permanent deals, making this one of the most revolutionary summers in Liverpool‘s history.

One area of the side that wasn’t significantly strengthened in was the centre of defence, though that wasn’t through the want of trying. And while a deadline day move for Marc Guehi slipped through their fingers, and they retain a strong interest in signing the Crystal Palace star, multiple reports now suggest the Reds have drawn up a long list of alternatives.

Indeed, with ongoing contract doubts over Ibrahima Konate and with Virgil van Dijk turning close to 36 by the time his current deal expires, Liverpool are starting to think long-term – with a report on Tuesday revealing a seven-strong list of stars they are targeting in 2026.

That report, though, did not mention Dortmund’s powerful defensive monster, Schlotterbeck, who, according to reports at the weekend, Liverpool have a ‘serious interest in signing’ and having already held what was described as ‘positive dialogue’ with his representatives.

Now, in a follow-up to that report, Liverpool FC-focused journalist David Lynch has confirmed they are keen on signing the star, who was this week described as ‘humble’ in the German media after he labelled his international teammate Jonathan Tah as “a better defender than me”.

At the same time, Lynch has moved to play down links to Bayern Munich’s France star, Dayot Upamecano…

Sources torn over chances of Schlotterbeck deal

“There is nothing concrete but Schlotterbeck is definitely liked,” Lynch said on his YouTube channel.

“Upamecano I am a little bit sceptical about those links but we shall see.

“I’ve never been convinced about Liverpool’s interest in Upamecano, but Schlotterbeck on the other hand is definitely one they do like and have watched.

“I think that will be one for the summer, though, rather than January.”

However, Liverpool are far from alone in their apparent pursuit of the 6ft 3in star, with both Real Madrid and Bayern Munich linked with moves in recent days.

And as per Spanish outlet, E-Noticias, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has ‘already contacted Nico Schlotterbeck’s entourage and Borussia Dortmund’ and is ‘willing to pay’ €55million (£48m, $64m) for the 25-year-old defender.

There are also strong links with Bayern Munich, which Christian Falk also recently discussed.

Falk wrote on CF Bayern Insider: “It is TRUE: Nico Schlotterbeck is a target for FC Bayern.

“In 2022, Bayern Munich were knocking on the Germany international’s door, but this time, he had already promised Borussia Dortmund that he would sign for them. Dortmund bought him for €20m.

“He’s since developed and enjoyed a great education in North Rhine-Westphalia, and now he’s very important for the German national team.

“Dortmund have a new contract offer for Schlotterbeck, but the 25-year-old doesn’t think it’s high enough.

“We heard BVB offered a contract until 2030, so he could earn €2.5m more than he currently does; all in all, he could earn €8m a year.

“Regardless, Nico Schlotterbeck, whose current terms expire in the summer of 2027, thinks he can earn more.

“This is because one of his teammates, Niklas Süle, who was a free agent from Bayern to Dortmund, is earning €14m a year.

“So, if you’re in this position, as one of the most important players in the team, and a colleague in the defence is earning so much, he could reasonably ask for more.

“With that in mind, Schlotterbeck is keeping an eye on opportunities. Bayern could be one if Upamecano doesn’t sign a new contract and Guehi isn’t on the market.

“He’s also hoping that Real Madrid will come knocking, given the La Liga giants are looking for free agent defensive signings next summer.”

Will Dortmund star be Liverpool’s top target?

With just under two years remaining on his Dortmund deal, there appears to be a high chance the 22-times capped Germany defender will be on the move next summer if he’s not committed to an extended deal.

And while we understand the Reds could well look to sign two new centre-halves over the upcoming transfer windows, depending on what happens with Konate, sources insist that it is Guehi who remains very much the club’s number one choice.

However, wisely, Liverpool are also considering other options in light of either missing out on Guehi and should Konate leave… and if they can pick up Schlotterbeck for the right price, he would appear to have all the criteria they would look for in a new recruit.

The defender himself has been very guarded on his future when questioned of late.

Indeed, having been questioned on links to Bayern this week and if he could make his international partnership with Tah a club feature too, he responded bluntly: “I can’t say anything about that.”

Furthermore, Schlotterbeck is refusing to rule out the possibility of extending his stay at Dortmund, commenting on September 30: “Today is actually the wrong time to talk about it because it’s the Champions League.

“But I already said recently: ‘I feel good’. We put the talks on the back burner regarding the injury because I wanted to focus on myself first – and give myself some time.

“But of course, the appreciation on both sides is very high. But it won’t be so early that I extend my contract.

“We’ll have talks now. I’ll sit down with Sebastian Kehl, make a plan, and then we’ll see what comes of it.”

