Liverpool deny Arne Slot ‘dream’ first signing in new position; star Klopp never used hell-bent on making role his own

Liverpool are NOT in the race to sign an attacking midfielder Arne Slot previously made captain at his former club, though a rarely-seen Reds star is determined to make the new role his own, according to reports.

Slot, 45, is the man Liverpool have turned to replace Jurgen Klopp. An agreement on the compensation fee has been struck between the Reds and Feyenoord. Several members of Slot’s coaching staff will also move to Merseyside.

Slot primarily operates with a 4-2-3-1 formation, meaning Liverpool will operate with a roving No 10 who’ll scheme in behind the striker.

That is not a position that has been utilised in Klopp’s 4-3-3 formation, though it could be one that suits Dominik Szoboszlai.

In any case, Liverpool have been strongly linked with snapping up Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners, potentially to play behind the striker.

The Dutchman, 26, has signalled his intention to leave Atalanta this summer and knows Slot well through their time at AZ Alkmaar. Indeed, Koopmeiners was even made captain of the club by Slot when aged just 21 back in 2019.

Adding further fuel to the fire is De Telegraaf’s claim Koopmeiners has always dreamed of playing in the Premier League.

However, according to reporter Ben Jacobs, Koopmeiners is not a hot topic for Liverpool’s recruitment team despite the player’s past connection to Slot.

Taking to X, Jacobs wrote: “Understand Atalanta’s Teun Koopmeiners is not currently on Liverpool’s radar despite links.

“Koopmeiners played under Slot at AZ. Slot will inherit a summer plan, and naturally be an important voice, but he hasn’t started yet let alone pushed for players, and won’t have recruitment autonomy.

“Liverpool’s recruitment model works collaboratively. Richard Hughes, Michael Edwards, Barry Hunter and Dave Fallows will lead summer plans meaning Slot’s arrival won’t dramatically alter targets.”

Koopmeiners thus looks unlikely to reunite with Slot at Anfield this summer. Nevertheless, the incoming boss won’t lack for readymade options in the 10 role.

Fabio Carvalho’s time to shine

Speaking exclusively to the Liverpool Echo, Fabio Carvalho revealed his determination to prove his worth in the brand new era Slot will usher in.

Carvalho was rarely selected by Jurgen Klopp and was loaned out to RB Leipzig ahead of the current campaign. When the loan failed to produce the level of minutes Liverpool and Carvalho craved, the deal was terminated and a second loan to Hull City was sanctioned.

Carvalho has shone with the promotion-chasing Tigers in his more familiar central roles. Carvalho was often deployed out wide or in midfield in his rare chances under Klopp, though lacks the necessary pace to be a truly effective winger.

However, the upcoming 4-2-3-1 formation Slot is expected to field could open the door for Carvalho to thrive on Merseyside.

“Yeah, that’s the target,” said Carvalho when asked if he’ll be with the Reds for pre-season. “The way I see it, it’s a fresh start. Not just for me, but obviously whoever comes in.

“It’ll be a fresh start for me, and for the likes of Tyler (Morton – fellow Liverpool loanee at Hull City) as well. We’ve just got to take the chances that come. Really grasp it and take it with both hands.

“Yeah, Tyler and I have spoken (about about the summer). Especially after the news came out about Jurgen. We just spoke about what could potentially change at the club.

“Ultimately, it’s a fresh start for both of us. We’ll just go back there with nothing to lose and everything to gain.

“Obviously I want to break into the Liverpool first-team squad, into the starting XI as well. For now, I’m focused on Hull City and getting promoted. I’m going to see how pre-season turns out and then we’ll make a decision (on my future) after that.”

