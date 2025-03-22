Liverpool have been told to hijack Barcelona’s planned deal to sign Jonathan Tah this summer, after a Bundesliga expert explained the difficulties the Reds face in trying to convince a top Borussia Dortmund star to move to Anfield as a possible replacement for Virgil van Dijk.

The towering Dutchman has proved one of the most influential signings in Liverpool‘s modern history, helping the Reds win seven major honours since arriving from Southampton in a £75m deal from Southampton in January 2018. But now with the player in his final months of his contract at Anfield, Arne Slot’s side face the prospect of losing their captain on a free transfer if a new deal is not agreed.

While our sources have long insisted Van Dijk’s priority remains on signing a new deal at Anfield, speculation over his departure has gathered pace over the last fortnight, with the likes of PSG, Bayern Munich and more recently, Atletico Madrid, all linked with moves.

To that end, a bombshell report on Friday claimed it is now certain’ the 33-year-old will leave this summer and with the centre-half ready to accept one final career challenge by moving to LaLiga.

As a result, the Reds have been wisely keeping tabs on a number of possible heirs and while the likes of Loic Bade, Murillo, Nico Schlotterbeck and Marc Guehi have all been linked, Bild journalist Christian Falk has now encouraged a move for Germany star Tah instead.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender is becomes a free agent himself this summer and is thought to be high on Barcelona’s transfer wishlist.

However, Falk believes the Reds should make a move of their own in his update for The Daily Briefing.

“I’m always wondering why Liverpool don’t go for Tah, as he would be a perfect player; he’s a free agent in the summer and, still now, he hasn’t signed with Barcelona, so there’s still a little chance there. Perhaps Liverpool should be keeping an eye on him as well if they want to sign a new defender!”

Falk assesses Liverpool links to Schlotterbeck

An experienced and pacy operator with well over 400 career appearances, it is easy to see why the 29-year-old is a man in demand this summer.

Given his experience, Tah, who has similar characteristics to Van Dijk and is equally adept at bringing the ball out from the back, would surely represent a low-risk option for sporting director Richard Hughes were Van Dijk to depart.

With the 34-times capped defender confirming he will not sign a new deal with reigning Bundesliga champions and will leave the BayArena for a fresh challenge this summer, Liverpool could yet take up Falk’s advice and pursue his signing.

At the same time, the journalist has also provided an update on Liverpool links to Dortmund star Schlotterbeck, who is rated in the €40m (£33.5m) bracket.

“It’s a big question as to whether Liverpool will be concrete for Nico Schlotterbeck in the summer. Ultimately, Liverpool are looking for a potential successor for Virgil van Dijk, which is, of course, a very big thing!

“It’s also a big thing to be captain of Borussia Dortmund, which is why they’re trying this tactic because they see it’s a serious thing. However, as far as his standing in the national team is concerned, a move to Liverpool would be beneficial.”

Liverpool transfer latest: Salah ‘optimism’; Arsenal plot double Reds raid

Meanwhile, Liverpool are growing ever more optimistic that Mo Salah will agree a new deal at Anfield with trusted journalist David Ornstein dismissing speculation that the Reds’ recent cup disappointments will force the player to reconsider his future and with a compromise contract agreement close to being reached.

News that Salah will stick around will potentially allow Slot to revitalise his frontline for next season and amid growing speculation that both Diogo Jota and Luis Diaz could be allowed to depart.

Our transfer insider Fraser Fletcher revealed earlier this week that Jota has already emerged as a target for one of his former clubs – and with the Reds also making clear their asking price for the player to leave.

Now it has emerged that the Reds are reluctant to hand the Portuguese a new contract due to a frustrating weakness, with Arsenal understood to be looking into signing the player as part of a potential double deal.

Elsewhere, Slot has also been encouraged to make a bid for Igor Paixao and replace Cody Gakpo in the starting line-up. The Feyenoord winger recently tormented AC Milan loanee Kyle Walker in the Champions League.

IN FOCUS – Rapid Tah one of the fastest footballers around

Modern-day defenders are expected to be able to defend a high line with their rapid pace often able to get them out of difficult situations.

And Tah is certainly one of the quickest in the Bundesliga, with data backing up that claim.

To put that into perspective, when Tottenham Hotspur signed Micky Van de Ven he was registered as the quickest player in Germany at 35.97 km/h, although he has since reached a figure of 37.12 km/h for Spurs in their win at Man Utd in October.