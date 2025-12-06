Liverpool draft spectacular four-man Salah replacement list as Saudi move approved

Liverpool have four names in mind to replace Mohamed Salah who could be sold to the Saudi Pro League in 2026, while a confirmed Reds target is ready to take the ‘next step’ in his career with a transfer as early as next month.

Salah is high on Liverpool’s list of greatest ever players, but all good things must come to an end. The 33-year-old is enduring the worst season of his glittering Reds career to date and will turn 34 next summer.

At that point, Salah will have one year left on his contract and a long-rumoured sale to Saudi Arabia could finally come to fruition.

However, Liverpool will only sanction a sale once a worthy heir has been signed, or at the very least lined up…

Liverpool’s four Salah replacements

German outlet BILD brought news of who Liverpool believe can fill the void left by Salah on the right wing.

As you’d expect given where that report has come from, one of the targets was from Germany.

Bayern Munich’s Michael Olise was named in the piece, though it was also stressed he’d be the hardest of the quartet to sign.

The others on Liverpool’s radar, according to BILD, are Rodrygo (Real Madrid), Kenan Yildiz (Juventus) and Iliman Ndiaye (Everton).

When the Ndiaye to Liverpool speculation ramped up over the past week or so, sources informed TEAMtalk that Everton would make it as difficult as possible for Liverpool to sign the attacker.

Rodrygo would perhaps be the easiest to sign amid his unhappiness at his lack of starts under new Real boss, Xabi Alonso. Liverpool are asking to be kept informed on the Brazilian’s deteriorating situation at the Bernabeu.

Yildiz is currently in a contract stand-off with Juventus, though we’re told the expectation is the forward will eventually pen fresh terms in Turin.

Salah to Saudi in 2026?

According to The Telegraph, that long-anticipated move could finally occur at season’s end.

They declared Saudi Arabia ‘will fund Mohamed Salah move’, and the fact Salah is no longer a guaranteed starter at Anfield (he was benched for the third game in a row on Saturday) suggests the Egyptian might be willing to bring his career at Liverpool to a close.

Furthermore, Salah has publicly admitted he has a healthy relationship with key SPL officials, and noted he would be in Saudi Arabia already if he hadn’t signed a two-year extension with Liverpool earlier in 2025.

“My relations with SPL officials are very good, we talked a lot, and the negotiations were serious,” he previously told Egyptian broadcaster ON Sport.

“It was a good opportunity to me, if I hadn’t renewed with Liverpool it would have happened.”

Antoine Semenyo’s next step

One winger on Liverpool’s radar who wasn’t mentioned as a potential Salah replacement by BILD is Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo.

The Reds hold confirmed interest in the 25-year-old who is equally effective on either flank.

And speaking to The Athletic, Semenyo’s national team coach with Ghana, Otto Addo, insisted Semenyo is ready to take the next step in his career.

“He has done very well at Bournemouth, but with all the respect for Bournemouth and what they’re doing, surely it is natural for him to take the next step,” said Addo.

Semenyo can be signed for £65m (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) via a release clause that is active in the first part of the January window.

But while Liverpool are huge admirers of Semenyo, The Times recently claimed the Reds believe Manchester City will win the race.

That report came in part via Paul Joyce, who is perhaps the most trusted and reliable journalists when it comes to Liverpool stories.