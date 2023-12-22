Liverpool dragged out of race for rapid Euro centre-back as ‘less posh’ Prem sides take lead

Liverpool are reportedly not interested in moving for Wolfsburg defender Maxence Lacroix, though ‘slightly less posh’ Premier League sides do want him.

The Reds are blessed with one of the best centre-backs on the planet in Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman’s been a vital asset for his side since joining from Southampton in 2018.

However, injury problems for the other centre-backs in the side over the past few seasons have meant for a lot of chopping and changing.

Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Joel Matip have all spent time playing alongside Van Dijk. The latter of that trio is seen as his most useful partner at the back, however, an anterior cruciate ligament injury means he’ll likely be out for the rest of the season.

As such, reports have suggested Jurgen Klopp is eager to fill that gap with a top centre-back.

Of late, Wolfsburg defender Lacroix has been frequently linked with a move to Anfield.

He’s one of three men, alongside Goncalo Inacio and Lucas Beraldo, that Klopp is said to be a fan of ahead of the January transfer window.

It was recently reported that between £26-30million would be enough for Liverpool to get Lacroix, with Wolfsburg warming to the idea of letting him go.

Liverpool don’t want Lacroix

However warm the Bundesliga side get to the transfer might not matter, as it seems the Reds don’t actually want it now.

Indeed, that’s the suggestion of Foot Mercato, who deem reports of interest from the Anfield outfit ‘rumours’.

It may be that Liverpool have dragged themselves away to focus on other targets, but it’s also possible they were not actually interested at all.

In any case, Lacroix could still get a move to the Premier League.

Prem sides want Lacroix

Indeed, the report states that ‘slightly less posh Premier League sides’ than Liverpool – presumably sides lower down the table – are ‘said to be trying’ to recruit the centre-back.

None of those sides are named, however, so it’s not clear where he might end up.

Contrary to previous reports regarding Lacroix’s price, Foot Mercato state his value ‘flirts with €15million’ (approx £13million).

That the defender – who’s missed just two league games for Wolfsburg this season – is so cheap is likely attracting some Premier League sides to him.

That said, it wouldn’t be a massive surprise if there was a battle for his services that saw him end up playing in England.

