Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are in the Premier League’s top five stars, though one pundit has left out fellow Liverpool ace Trent Alexander-Arnold and Chelsea talisman Cole Palmer.

Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold have all entered the final six months of their Liverpool contracts. Reds chiefs are working hard to tie them down, but as things stand the trio are eligible to speak with interested clubs about a potential free transfer in the summer.

Arne Slot and the Liverpool squad have done exceptionally well not to let the contract saga affect performances and results.

Liverpool are the favourites for the Premier League title, strong contenders for the Champions League and have also made it through to the fourth round of the FA Cup as well as the League Cup semi-finals.

Salah has been in stunning form, with 21 goals to his name from 28 appearances this term. Van Dijk, meanwhile, continues to be Liverpool’s leader and rock at the back.

Former Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Bent has now given his opinion on the best five players in the Prem.

There was no room for Alexander-Arnold or Palmer, with Salah top, Rodri second, Van Dijk third, Erling Haaland fourth and Bukayo Saka fifth.

On Arsenal star Saka – who is currently recovering from a hamstring issue – Bent said (via talkSPORT): “Incredible. Been brilliant this season, getting better and better every season.

“Big, big blow for Arsenal getting injured. But before he got injured, unstoppable. Unstoppable.”

After naming Manchester City striker Haaland as his fourth pick, Bent said: “He’s not been at his best, and he still sits behind Salah.

“When Haaland is on fire, we saw what he can do in terms of records, just shattering records left, right and centre.

“He got 52 in his first season for City, in all competitions.”

Van Dijk a ‘Rolls Royce’

Third-placed Van Dijk is still making a huge impression on Bent, despite the fact he is now 33 years old.

“A Rolls Royce of a centre-half, still the benchmark of any centre-half in the division,” the pundit added.

“You could stand and play next to him and you’d look incredible, because he’s that good.”

Bent’s attention then turned to City’s Ballon d’Or winner Rodri. The midfielder is hoping to play again before the end of the season after undergoing surgery on an ACL injury.

“I think Rodri is formidable. Whatever team he plays in, they win,” Bent claimed.

“Ballon d’Or winner, he has been brilliant. From the moment he got to City, he became their main man, took over from Fernandinho.

“He’s been the guy.”

Bent simply could not look past the in-form Salah as his number one pick.

“Mohamed Salah. He has to be, I mean, the guy’s just getting better with age,” he said.

But fellow talkSPORT presenter Andy Goldstein questioned Bent’s decision to leave out Palmer, who has been sensational since moving to Chelsea.

“Palmer’s better than Saka,” Goldstein claimed.

Liverpool transfers: ‘Offer’ launched; Nunez criticism

Meanwhile, reports in Italy claim Liverpool have stepped up their interest in Dutch star Sam Beukema by making an ‘offer’ for him.

The Bologna star would likely jump at the chance to join Liverpool, having previously talked up such a move.

Current Liverpool star Nunez is under fire, though. The striker missed several good chances during the FA Cup win over Accrington Stanley.

This prompted Anfield hero Robbie Fowler to say Nunez is ‘not a Liverpool player’ and that he must start to ‘perform better’.

