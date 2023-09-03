Former Everton man Leon Osman has revealed his belief that Liverpool getting Alexis Mac Allister for an “incredible deal” was the signing of the summer.

The Reds were forced to make a number of signings in the summer window. They would probably have done so anyway, as last season some areas of the pitch looked somewhat stale, contributing to a below-par fifth-placed finish.

But that so many players walked out the door at Anfield means Jurgen Klopp’s hand was forced.

That was particularly true of the midfield. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, James Milner and Naby Keita all left at the conclusion of their respective deals in the summer.

That they were followed out the door by starting midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson meant signings were a must, as they took the tally of midfield exits up to five.

Klopp started with the signing of Brighton man Mac Allister, who it seemed all of the the Premier League were after.

Liverpool followed that up with the snare of Dominik Szoboszlai, before signing Wataru Endo and Ryan Gravenberch late on in the window.

The former pair are regulars to this point in the season, while Endo has started once and come off the bench twice, and Gravenberch is yet to play as his move was so close to the Reds’ last game.

Osman feels Mac Allister is signing of summer

It’s Mac Allister who is taking the praise though, particularly from ex-Everton man Osman. The Toffees legend feels that transfer was the signing of the summer.

“I’m actually going for Alexis Mac Allister,” he said on Premier League Productions.

“I think £35-40m for a guy who has won the World Cup, I think he’s on an upward curve, his form is getting better. We talk about Tonali for £50m, I just think for the price, it’s an incredible deal Liverpool have got done.”

Tonali to Newcastle was another big piece of business, and the former AC Milan star joined the Magpies with experience playing in the Champions League, in which his side reached the semi-finals last season.

The experience of playing in elite European competition was likely a big factor in Newcastle signing him.

But Liverpool got a player who played a big role in a World Cup triumph, who has also performed very well in the Premier League over the past couple of seasons.

He’s formed a good partnership in the centre of the park already, with fellow new boy Szoboszlai.

The latter scored his first goal for the Reds in the 3-0 win over Aston Villa in their last game.

Liverpool will hope Mac Allister’s first goal for the club is not far behind. Even if it is, he’s performing well in the midfield, and the Reds have won three games out of four, so it seems the new signings are gelling together well.

READ MORE: ‘He is our player and wants to play here’ – Klopp shuts down Salah leaning towards exit rumour