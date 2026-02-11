Liverpool edge closer to £61m signing after towel thrown in, as Mo Salah prepares to say goodbye

Liverpool can seal a £61m centre-back signing after his side all but conceded he’ll leave, while Mo Salah is ready to explore a move to Saudi Arabia and there’s a curious update on Yan Diomande.

Schlotterbeck to follow Jacquet?

Liverpool have banked one centre-back for the summer in the form of Jeremy Jacquet. But if Ibrahima Konate departs via free agency, another will be required.

TEAMtalk previously brought news of Liverpool opening talks with the agents of Borussia Dortmund defender, Nico Schlotterbeck.

And according to the latest from El Desmarque, Dortmund are ready to throw in the towel and ‘give up’ on attempting to retain the Germany international beyond the summer.

Schlotterbeck’s current contract expires in 2027 and he reportedly has no intention of renewing.

As such, Dortmund will cash in while they still can and hope to generate as close to their target €70m / £61m valuation as possible…

READ MORE: Stunning £61m Liverpool signing advances as selling club ‘gives up’

Salah’s last dance

According to The Mirror, Mo Salah is warming to the thought of leaving Liverpool in the summer, and is ready to negotiate with Saudi dealmakers.

Salah will have one year remaining on his deal at season’s end, though a parting of the ways may be best for all.

The Egyptian’s form has nosedived this term and a spat with Arne Slot in late-2025 suggested Salah is not a player who’ll sit idly by and accept a squad role if he’s not playing every week.

The issue for Salah is his lack of defensive work is no longer being offset by what he’s doing in the final third.

While by no means disastrous, a return of four goals and five assists in the Premier League this year is some way below what we’ve been accustomed to seeing.

Liverpool could generate a sizeable fee despite Salah being well into his thirties, and per the report, Salah would be able to TREBLE his £400,000-a-week wages to £1.2m every seven days if making the jump.

What’s more, the latest from French outlet FootMercato has shed light on which Saudi side Salah’s camp are already negotiating with…

READ MORE: Mo Salah to land £187m personal jackpot as disgruntled Liverpool star ‘opens talks’ after picking next club – report

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Strange Diomande update

Finally, Sky Sports reporter, Sacha Tavolieri, has delivered a curious update on Liverpool and their plans to sign RB Leipzig’s Yan Diomande.

The winger has already gone on record to state he wants to sign for the Reds. A whopping €100m / £87m valuation won’t deter Liverpool, who desperately require an upgrade on Cody Gakpo on the left side.

But when taking to X, Tavolieri claimed Liverpool are ‘holding off’ on accelerating a move for reasons that weren’t made particularly clear.

He wrote: “EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are holding off on Yan Diomande!

“The Reds have been made aware of a valid contract (running until December 2027) between the Ivorian and the agency he left for Roc Nation.

“The contract is legally registered with the English FA.

“Yan Diomande is also reported to have assigned his image rights to his former agency — a fundamental prerequisite, without which it is impossible to negotiate his contract with LFC.

“A deadlock that is forcing Liverpool to wait until the personal situation is resolved before moving forward…”

Make of that what you will.