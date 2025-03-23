Liverpool have been linked with a shock move for Harry Kane

Bayern Munich goal machine Harry Kane is eyeing a return to the Premier League next season and could ‘close out his career’ with Liverpool, according to a shock report.

The England captain left Tottenham to join Bayern for £100m in 2023 and has notched an incredible 76 goals in 82 appearances for the German giants.

Kane, 31, is on track to lift the Bundesliga title this season – the first major trophy of his career – but could reportedly seal a shock move to Liverpool this summer.

Bayern currently sit top of the Bundesliga table, six points clear of second-placed side Bayer Leverkusen. Kane has played a big role in their success, with 21 league goals so far – the most of any player in the division.

According to Spanish outlet El Nacional, sources ‘close to Kane’ have said that he is ‘seriously considering returning to the Premier League, to close out his career in England.’

The report stunningly claims that the ‘favourites’ to sign the prolific forward are Liverpool, who are looking to strengthen in the striker position this summer.

Kane is the Premier League’s second-highest all time scorer, with 213 goals. Overtaking Alan Shearer, who has 260 goals, could be one reason why he’s keen on a return.

READ MORE: Darwin Nunez ‘useless to Liverpool’ as pundit spots two things he’s stopped doing

Liverpool shortlist four potential Nunez replacements – sources

TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti reported earlier this month that Liverpool are likely to sell underperforming striker Darwin Nunez, who has interest from Saudi and European clubs.

If Liverpool are to part ways with Nunez, Arne Slot’s side will sign a replacement and several targets have been identified already.

However, we understand that Liverpool are looking at younger profiles than Kane, bringing into question whether they’d move for the former Tottenham man, even if he does become available.

Sources state that Newcastle superstar Alexander Isak is Liverpool’s dream target, although his valuation in the region of £150m makes a deal very difficult.

The Reds hope negotiations for Isak will become more flexible in the coming months, while Newcastle could target Viktor Gyokeres to replace him if he leaves, per our sources.

Inter Milan’s Marcus Thuram, Ipswich Town’s Liam Delap and Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins have also been considered by the Reds, per Galetti’s information.

However, Liverpool’s striker hunt is in its early stages, and more names will undoubtedly emerge on their radar in the run-up to the summer window.

As for Kane, he is under contract with Bayern until 2027 and they would likely want to recoup the £100m spent on him if they decide to sell him any time soon.

DON’T MISS: The stunning Liverpool XI without TAA, Van Dijk and Salah as FIVE giant summer signings planned

Latest Liverpool news: Nunez swap deal, Diaz exit

🔴 Blockbuster Liverpool swap touted as controversial pundit begs Slot to bin off ‘robotic’ star

🔴 Liverpool seal Chiesa fate with Slot ‘never convinced’ but elite manager keen on rescue mission

🔴 Barcelona get green light to sign Luis Diaz as ‘perfect’ Liverpool transfer falls into place

🔴 Liverpool in frantic race to sign new Ousmane Dembele after THREE more suitors thunder in

POLL: How much is Darwin Nunez worth?