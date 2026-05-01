Liverpool enter ‘advanced talks’ for £70m signing as Inter Milan deal ‘approved’

Liverpool have entered ‘advanced talks’ for the signing of Adam Wharton, while the man he’ll replace at Anfield has ‘approved’ his own exit, and there’s a major development on the future of Mohamed Salah.

Adam Wharton transfer advances

Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks’ for the signing of Adam Wharton, and the cost of completing the deal will set a new transfer record at Crystal Palace.

The Reds will spend heavily on a new winger to replace Mohamed Salah this summer, but Liverpool fans shouldn’t sleep on what happens in central midfield too.

Curtis Jones looks bound for the exit door – more on him later – and a direct replacement to compete with Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai will be required.

To that end, trusted reporter, Matteo Morreto, states Liverpool are in ‘advanced talks’ for the signing of Crystal Palace and England ace Wharton.

Sources have told TEAMtalk the 22-year-old will cost around £70m to sign. He’s open to a new chapter and if bids of around £70m are received, Palace won’t stand in his way.

At £70m, Wharton would become Crystal Palace’s most expensive transfer ever, narrowly surpassing the £68m Arsenal paid when signing Eberechi Eze last summer.

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Curtis Jones approves Inter Milan transfer

Wharton’s arrival will become even more important if Jones leaves, and an exit is beginning to look more and more likely.

The 25-year-old is out of contract one year from now and multiple sources have confirmed talks regarding an extension at Anfield have stalled.

Jones is known to be unhappy with his lack of opportunities at becoming the ‘main man’ at Anfield. He barely starts for Arne Slot and when he does, it’s usually out of position at right-back.

Accordingly, the latest reports out of Italy state Jones has now ‘approved’ a switch to Inter Milan, who are still interested in striking a deal after initially exploring a move in January.

With Jones giving Inter a firm YES, the Serie A leaders are now preparing to put an offer to Liverpool.

READ MORE: Liverpool star ‘approves’ transfer to Euro giant as £70m replacement found

San Diego initiate Mo Salah operation

The Saudi Pro League remain intent on bringing Mohamed Salah to the middle east, but we can reveal the Egyptian might be moving in the other direction and across the Atlantic.

On Friday, our insider, Graeme Bailey, brought news of MLS kickstarting their attempts to bring the departing Liverpool legend to the USA.

We understand San Diego FC, co-owned by Sir Mohamed Mansour, have already made their admiration clear.

Speaking earlier this year, Mansour admitted: “I would think any team around the world would be interested.” That interest has now translated into genuine intent behind the scenes.

Crucially, TEAMtalk can reveal that Salah has been holding extensive discussions with his family over his next move.

Both Saudi Arabia and the United States are viewed as attractive destinations, and his family are understood to be open to relocating to either.

In a significant development, Salah is planning to use this summer’s World Cup finals as a key point in his decision-making process.

Sources indicate that his family are set to spend time in the United States during that period, allowing them to explore the lifestyle and environment first-hand.

FULL STORY: ‘Surprise’ Mo Salah move explodes into life as biggest rival to Saudi yet pushes for Liverpool star