Liverpool enter chase for league’s ‘player of the season’, with 2023 Klopp signing at risk of Slot axe

Liverpool have set their sights on PSV star Joey Veerman amid claims that a current Reds midfielder could be sold even after an opening bid for him was rejected.

Liverpool have yet to sign anyone during the current transfer window, despite Dutch coach Arne Slot arriving and attempting to start a new era following Jurgen Klopp’s emotional exit. So far, the only transfers Liverpool have been involved in are departures, with Thiago, Joel Matip and Adrian all leaving for free, while Calvin Ramsay has been loaned to Wigan Athletic.

But Liverpool are understood to be monitoring targets in several positions, including central midfield, central defence and at right-back.

The Merseyside giants revamped their midfield ranks last summer by capturing Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo. But Slot is keen for Liverpool to bring in another new midfielder to take his side up a notch.

As per Anfield Watch, Liverpool have expressed an interest in Veerman after he enjoyed a fantastic 2023-24 campaign.

Veerman was viewed by many as the Eredivisie’s player of the season after dominating the midfield for PSV and helping them win the Dutch title – beating Slot’s Feyenoord in the process – and lift their domestic super cup.

Veerman went on to represent the Netherlands at Euro 2024, and while he could not replicate his club form in Germany, Liverpool still feel he can make a huge impact in the Premier League.

The 25-year-old can operate in several midfield roles such as No 6, No 8 or No 10. Slot is hopeful of making Veerman his new No 6, as he believes the player can dictate the tempo for Liverpool and help his side build out from the back.

Liverpool transfers: Reds in for new Dutchman

Veerman is not just comfortable in deep areas, he is also effective in the final third. Last term, he managed seven goals and 19 assists in 41 games across all competitions.

Given Veerman was arguably PSV’s best player last season, plus the fact his contract runs until June 2026, the Eredivisie giants are unlikely to sell him to Liverpool on the cheap.

But as the Reds have yet to sign anyone so far this summer, club chiefs Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes should have the funds needed to make him their first statement arrival.

Veerman joining Liverpool would put 2023 Klopp signing Wataru Endo at serious risk of being sold. A bid has already come in for Endo this summer, as Liverpool recently rejected a €14million (£12m) offer from Marseille for his services.

The Japan international could still end up leaving and making room for Veerman though, as the report adds that Bundesliga clubs remain interested in snaring him.

