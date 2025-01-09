Liverpool enter frame for explosive winger signing amid David Ornstein confirmation

Liverpool are contenders to sign top forward Khvicha Kvaratskhelia if he decides to leave Napoli during the January transfer window, it has been revealed.

Kvaratskhelia’s Napoli contract runs until June 2027 and he has long been in talks with the Italian club over an extension. However, the two parties are still some way off reaching an agreement and this has put a host of big clubs on alert.

Paris Saint-Germain have previously been named as frontrunners for the electric winger. However, Manchester United have been linked too and Liverpool are now in the frame.

David Ornstein states that Liverpool ‘could consider’ making a bid for Kvaratskhelia if he pushes for a new challenge this month and Napoli warm to his exit.

Liverpool are ‘attentive’ to the 23-year-old’s situation and have been ‘encouraged’ by the fact there has been no progress in his contract talks.

Liverpool are not specifically chasing a new wide man such as Kvaratskhelia in January – central midfield and left-back are understood to be Arne Slot’s priorities – but Ornstein adds that they ‘admire’ the Georgia ace and are ‘keeping tabs’ on him.

The Reds are ‘ready to contend’ for Kvaratskhelia, viewing his capture as a fantastic market opportunity.

Ornstein has confirmed TEAMtalk’s report from Sunday that Liverpool are monitoring Kvaratskhelia.

Liverpool spy Kvaratskhelia deal

Luis Diaz, Cody Gakpo, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez can all play at left wing if needed. Therefore, it will likely take a ‘significant departure’ to make room for Kvaratskhelia in Liverpool’s squad.

Diaz is a long-term target for the likes of Barcelona and PSG, while recent reports have suggested Liverpool are open to selling Nunez if an appropriate bid comes in.

Kvaratskhelia moving to Anfield would see him link up with compatriot Giorgi Mamardashvili. The goalkeeper has already agreed to join Liverpool from Valencia at the end of the season.

Kvaratskhelia made a name for himself as one of the best attackers in Europe when he played a starring role in Napoli’s title-winning campaign in 2022-23.

The 40-cap international has managed five goals and three assists in 19 games for Napoli this term, though him completing the season in Italy is looking increasingly unlikely.

Liverpool transfers: Elliott exit opportunities; Alexander-Arnold latest

Meanwhile, Sky Sports have revealed that Liverpool star Harvey Elliott is being monitored by two sides.

The Englishman is finding it tough to break into Slot’s starting eleven due to the form of players such as Mo Salah, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones.

Brighton and Borussia Dortmund are thought to be tracking Elliott in case he becomes available for transfer at some point this year.

Dortmund’s rivals Bayern Munich have surprisingly been linked with a move for Liverpool right-back Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Real Madrid are in pole position to sign Alexander-Arnold, though reports in the German press state that Bayern have been internally discussing a move of their own.

TEAMtalk can confirm this interest is genuine. However, Alexander-Arnold is not considering Bayern as an option as he will either stay at Liverpool or head to Madrid.

