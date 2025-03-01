Liverpool enter race to sign Alexander-Arnold replacement Arsenal have already bid for

Liverpool have joined the race to sign Bayern Munich ace Joshua Kimmich despite Arsenal and one other giant club already tabling offers, and the differing ways the Reds and Gunners would use the German has been revealed.

Kimmich, 30, has quickly become a hot topic over recent days. The Bayern Munich and Germany ace is out of contract at season’s end and had looked on course to agree an extension in Bavaria.

However, BILD broke news earlier this week of Bayern withdrawing their contract offer. A subsequent update from Sky Germany shed light on why.

Kimmich had received two offers from overseas clubs – believed to be Arsenal and PSG – to sign as a free agent in the summer.

With those offers in his mind, Kimmich stalled on penning fresh terms in Munich, much to Bayern’s annoyance.

Sky Germany insisted Bayern are still in talks with Kimmich, though did confirm the club had rescinded their most recent offer as BILD initially stated.

What’s more, the outlet claimed any future offer put to Kimmich will be on the same terms as the one just withdrawn, or could even contain reduced numbers, such is Bayern’s dismay at how the situation is unfolding.

As such, Kimmich’s future may well lay away from Munich and in either London or Paris.

But according to a fresh update from The Sun, Liverpool have other ideas.

It’s claimed Arne Slot’s side have entered the race to sign Kimmich and the suggestion is it’ll be a two-way scrap between Liverpool and Arsenal. PSG were not mentioned once in the piece.

Differing Liverpool, Arsenal plans for Joshua Kimmich

TEAMtalk understands Liverpool are gearing up for a historic summer window, with additions being sought in up to five different positions.

The club’s plans will be shaped in one aspect by what happens with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah.

Of that trio, the latest from David Ornstein strongly suggests Van Dijk and Salah will extend their glittering stays on Merseyside. The Reds are less hopeful of convincing Alexander-Arnold to spurn Real Madrid and sign a new deal at Anfield.

The Sun state Kimmich – who is an elite-level operator at right-back or central midfield – would be used in both positions at Liverpool.

If Alexander-Arnold were to leave, Kimmich would likely take the starting spot, with Conor Bradley continuing to serve as back-up.

If Alexander-Arnold stays or if Bradley earns more starts, Kimmich would provide competition for the starting midfield roles currently taken by Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister.

It’s a different story down at the Emirates, with Sky Germany claiming Kimmich is very much viewed as a central midfielder only.

Jorginho and Thomas Partey are both out of contract in the summer and expected to depart. Kimmich and Martin Zubimendi are being eyed as their replacements by Mikel Arteta and co.

Regarding the level of commitment it’ll take to sign Kimmich, Sky Germany claimed the offer Bayern recently rescinded was a three-year deal worth €20m gross per year.

€20m per year roughly equates to a pre-tax weekly wage of £315,000.

