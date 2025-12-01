Liverpool ‘expected’ to bid €60m for Real Madrid ace that will be accepted – multiple reports

Stunning reports are talking up Liverpool bidding €60m for a Real Madrid midfielder, and the expectation is if such an offer is received, it would be accepted.

Real Madrid have proven the bane of Liverpool’s existence in the transfer market over recent years. Los Blancos snatched Liverpool’s top midfield target two summers in a row (Aurelien Tchouameni – 2022, Jude Bellingham – 2023), lured Trent Alexander-Arnold away for a minimal fee, and won the race to sign Dean Huijsen.

Yet according to two surprising reports, Liverpool could turn the tables by signing one of Real Madrid’s best.

According to CaughtOffside, Liverpool are ‘expected’ to bid €60m / £52.7m for France international, Eduardo Camavinga.

The 23-year-old defensive midfielder has made 14 appearances this term, though under new boss Xabi Alonso, many have been from the bench.

Liverpool seemingly sense an opportunity and per the report, they’re now ‘preparing a serious move’ for Camavinga.

Real Madrid are reportedly not actively looking to sell Camavinga, but could be tempted to cash in and put the funds towards signings in other departments.

That tallies with a recent report from Spanish outlet E-Noticies that claimed Real Madrid are ‘considering selling the French midfielder if an offer of €60m arrives.’

‘A perfect opportunity’ has now opened for Liverpool to sign Camavinga, noted the report.

Camavinga to Liverpool…?

While the two reports do mesh well, it would still come as something of a shock to see Real Madrid part ways with Camavinga, especially for just €60m.

He hasn’t been a regular starter this term, with fellow Frenchman, Tchouameni, preferred instead.

Yet Camavinga remains a vital component of Real Madrid’s overall squad and his ability to cover at left-back has got the Spanish giant out of deep holes in the past.

Furthermore, Liverpool’s attention in the transfer market is believed to be on signing new centre-backs and a winger.

Ibrahima Konate may yet stay after Real Madrid informed Liverpool they won’t pursue the player. Yet even if Konate does sign a new deal, Liverpool want Marc Guehi, and will eventually have to sign a replacement for Virgil van Dijk too.

Further forward, the Reds are weighing up whether to trigger Antoine Semenyo’s £60m (£60m plus £5m in add-ons) release clause in January.

In all likelihood, Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister aren’t going anywhere from Liverpool’s midfield ranks any time soon.

Dominik Szoboszlai is now an option to rotate in and out of the deeper midfield roles following the arrival of Florian Wirtz, while Curtis Jones and for the time being, Wataru Endo, remain in situ too.

