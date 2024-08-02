Liverpool expected to ‘cash in’ on Celtic target, as second Reds star labelled ‘different class’

One Liverpool player could move on, while another has received big praise

Liverpool are reportedly keen on selling youngster Owen Beck this summer, amid interest from Scottish giants Celtic, while another Reds player has received big praise.

Beck is a 21-year-old left-back who can also play further forward as a left midfielder. He was born in Wrexham, Wales, but is a product of the Liverpool academy.

Beck has made three first-team appearances for Liverpool so far, while also having loan spells at Portuguese club Famalicao, Bolton Wanderers and Dundee FC.

The full-back spent the 2023-24 campaign on loan at Dundee, for whom he played 28 times and chipped in with two goals and four assists.

Beck is now back on Merseyside, and his Liverpool contract is due to run until June 2026. But it may not be long before he officially joins a new club.

Celtic have been linked with the player before and the latest reports from the English press state that they are ready to go back on the hunt for his services.

Celtic had been planning a loan swoop for Beck, but they could sign him permanently as Liverpool are ready to ‘cash in’.

While such a transfer would not be massively lucrative for Liverpool, as the Wales U21 international is only worth £1-2million, his departure would still give Reds chief Michael Edwards slightly more money to play with as he aims to complete some big summer signings.

Liverpool transfers: Owen Beck to be sold, as Elliott praised

Celtic have also registered their interest in Caoimhin Kelleher, who hopes to leave Anfield this summer so he can become the No 1 goalkeeper for a different club.

Although, Brendan Rodgers’ side will struggle to meet Liverpool’s demands for the brilliant shot-stopper. Liverpool have been tipped to ask for at least £20m for Kelleher, and they could even hold out for as much as £35m, if some reports are to be believed.

Meanwhile, Liverpool starlet Tyler Morton has sung the praises of team-mate Harvey Elliott, a player he wants to emulate by getting into the first team.

“He’s different class. Different class as a player, different class as a lad. Everyone loves him and he is a brilliant footballer,” Morton said of Elliott.

“To watch him play out there, everyone comments on it: he’s class to watch, he’s got something different to a lot of players.

“I don’t want to big him up too much! But he looked like a different level out there, so big credit to him and big credit to the team that helped him perform like that.”

The praise comes after Elliott managed two assists during Liverpool’s 2-1 pre-season victory over Arsenal on Thursday.

