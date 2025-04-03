A trusted source on all things Liverpool has got to the bottom of a curious picture of Mohamed Salah doing the rounds on social media, and while it has nothing to do with his contract situation, fresh reports state a new deal WILL be signed.

The headlines in Arne Slot’s first season as Liverpool manager have been dominated by two things – their march towards the Premier League title and expiring contracts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all out of contract in the summer. Alexander-Arnold looks destined to sign with Real Madrid, though TEAMtalk has consistently reported the Reds are confident of ironing out fresh agreements with Van Dijk and Salah.

The latter of that trio caused a fuss on Wednesday night and not for his display in the Merseyside derby.

A picture of Salah in Liverpool clothing at a photoshoot on the Albert Dock began to circulate on social media.

Understandably, questions were asked as to whether it related to a new contract, with extensions often accompanied by club-produced media on their websites and social media accounts.

However, according to The Athletic’s Liverpool expert, James Pearce, there is a much simpler explanation behind the Salah picture.

“The rumour mill went into overdrive on Wednesday after a photograph emerged on social media of Salah with a camera crew at the city’s Albert Dock,” reported Pearce. “However, it was completely unrelated to his contract situation, that has his current deal expiring at the end of the season.

“The photo was taken on Monday, when Salah attended a player appearance for one of the club’s commercial partners. Discussions over a contract extension are ongoing with the hope a suitable compromise can be reached.”

But according to a fresh update from FootMercato, that ‘suitable compromise’ Pearce referenced HAS been reached…

Mo Salah to sign two-year extension?

The publication declared on Wednesday that Salah is ‘about to extend his contract.’

The report doubled down on their claims, adding: ‘today, we can confirm that Mohamed Salah will indeed continue his adventure on the banks of the Mersey.’

The report did not claim to have knowledge of how much Salah will be paid if indeed he does put pen to paper. However, they did have insight to offer regarding the contract length.

Reports have suggested Salah’s camp had been seeking a three-year deal, while others have claimed a two-year extension would be satisfactory.

Per FootMercato, it’s the latter – a two-year deal – that will be inked.

The report added: ‘Salah is very close to signing a two-year contract, which would keep him with the Reds for 10 years. No details on salary have been released, but the Egyptian is on the verge of getting what he has wanted for several months.’

If accurate, a Salah extension will be music to the ears of Liverpool for very obvious reasons – the Egyptian is and continues to remain by far their most effective forward.

However, Pearce also reiterated that in an ideal world, Liverpool do not want to sign a new right winger this summer, with plenty of other acquisitions higher on their priority list.

A new right-back (if Alexander-Arnold leaves), centre-back, left-back and striker are all being sought. Liverpool do have cash to splash, but it will quickly run dry if forced into addressing too many areas.

Salah re-signing would not only keep Liverpool’s deadliest forward in situ, but would also allow the club to put greater emphasis on additions on more pressing positions.

