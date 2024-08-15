Liverpool are hopeful that a first signing of the summer could be on the cards with reports claiming talks are underway over a lower-than-expected deal for Goncalo Inacio – and the move could be funded by the sales of two talented Reds youngsters.

When the final whistle blew to signal the end of last season, the momentous Jurgen Klopp era at Liverpool drew to a close. Champions League success, a Premier League triumph, and a host of domestic cups brought the curtain down on the German’s much-heralded tenure at Anfield.

After months of searching for his successor, the Reds plucked for Feyenoord boss Arne Slot to lead the Merseyside outfit in this new dawn. Typically, when a new manager signs for a club, they are given something of a transfer war chest – but that has not been the case for the Dutchman.

With just over two weeks left of the summer transfer window, Liverpool are yet to sign a single player. Conversely, Joel Matip left at the end of his contract while Thiago Alcantara retired after his deal came to an end; Fabio Carvalho was also moved on, signing for Brentford earlier this week.

Their top target, midfielder Martin Zubimendi, is set to stay at Real Sociedad, despite it looking like the 25-year-old Euro 2024 winner would head to Anfield.

DON’T MISS: Gary Neville reveals shock theory behind Zubimendi rejecting Liverpool as Carragher laments ‘worrying trend’

They are reportedly making inroads on signing Valencia goalkeeper Giorgi Mamardashvili, but he is one for the future – rather than improving Liverpool’s team for the here and now.

However, they may yet be able to make a statement signing before the transfer window shuts.

Liverpool eye Sporting Lisbon defender

According to Portugal publication O Jogo, the Reds are ‘set to move’ for Sporting Lisbon defender Inacio.

The report adds Miguel Pinho, the 6ft 1in centre-back’s agent, is going to meet with Liverpool in a bid to secure a move to the Premier League side.

The 22-year-old reportedly has a £51.4m (€60m) release clause but it is understood Sporting would agree to sell him for £38.5m (€45m).

Pinho, who is also Bruno Fernandes’ agent, is said to currently be in England after playing his part in extending the midfielder’s Manchester United contract until 2027. O Jogo adds Liverpool are ‘expected’ to present the agent with a proposal for Inacio while he is still in the country.

Incidentally, the Portugal international, whose contract at the Portuguese side runs until 2027, is seen as the next man to partner Ruben Dias in the national team’s defensive line following the retirement of icon Pepe.

One way to help fund this operation would be to sell a player or two – and that is where Sepp van den Berg comes in.

READ MORE: Newcastle, Liverpool learn giant new Marc Guehi asking price as Crystal Palace dig feet in

Manager pushing for Reds transfer

Mainz manager Christian Heidel has admitted the German team remains hopeful of signing the Liverpool defender this summer. The 22-year-old joined the Reds from PEC Zwolle in 2019 but he has made just four appearances for the first-team to date.

In recent years, the Dutchman has had two loan spells at Preston North End, one at Schalke 04 and most recently at Mainz. The 6ft 4in centre-back made 35 appearances for Heidel’s team last season on loan and now they want him back again.

While Liverpool are uncertain whether or not to countenance a move, Heidel has made his feelings clear on the Netherlands Under-21 international – whose contract expires in 2026.

“We are a bit dependent on FC Liverpool. I know that he would very much like to return to Mainz. Perhaps the player’s voice will play a role in Liverpool’s decision,” he said.

“Of course, it is Liverpool’s legitimate right to put a price tag on the player. But then there has to be a club willing to pay that price, and the player has to want to go there.

“As of today, that’s not the case, which is why we still have a chance. If Liverpool loans him out for another year, then we are the perfect club. Sepp would confirm that as well. We are waiting a bit longer and preparing ourselves in case it doesn’t work out.”

GO DEEPER: Euro Paper Talk: Liverpool confident of signing electric forward after rival bid rejected

Reports suggest he could be signed for a fee in the region of £17-20m, which would go a long way to helping towards a possible Inacio deal.

Academy player heads for Anfield exit

And another part of that puzzle could be midfielder Bobby Clark. The Reds have reportedly agreed to sell the 19-year-old to Red Bull Salzburg for £10m.

It is understood they have also inserted a 17.5 per cent sell-on clause in the deal with the Austrian team – who are now managed by former Liverpool assistant boss Pep Lijnders.

Clark joined the Reds from Newcastle United in August 2021 and has since made 14 appearances in all competitions for the first-team.

But his game time was always going to be limited and this move presents a good opportunity for the England Under-20 man to strut his stuff elsewhere.

However, if Liverpool want to challenge again, they may need more signings through the door in the coming weeks.