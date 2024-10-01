Liverpool are reportedly ready to launch a sizeable offer to Lille for striker Jonathan David in the January transfer window – but his arrival could have major repercussions for a sparingly-used member of the Reds attack that Arne Slot inherited.

The Dutch coach has effortlessly slotted into the void left by the legendary Jurgen Klopp at Anfield, showing no fears about replacing the Liverpool icon and having steered the Reds top of the embryonic Premier League table with five wins in six games so far. Having scored 12 goals and conceded just two in the process, there is a growing belief that the appointment of Slot as manager has reinvigorated Liverpool and will strengthen their prospects of winning the game’s top prizes.

While it remains early days, the initial signs are very good and having only added Federico Chiesa to the squad that Slot inherited from his predecessor, there remains money to spend in the January window should Slot require it.

Much of the focus has been on another midfield addition after the Martin Zubimendi summer miss, though there is also a school of thought that suggests Slot is also looking to further attacking additions.

Now they are being strongly linked with a move for Canada international hot-shot David in January and with his deal with Lille due to expire at the end of the current season.

David has been strongly linked with moves to Arsenal, Tottenham and Newcastle in recent weeks, but InterLive now reports that it is the Merseysiders who have barged their way to the front of the queue.

They report that Slot and Co plan to offer the Ligue 1 side a package worth €25m (£20.8m, $27.7m) to tempt them into a January sale and ensure they don’t lose the 128-goal frontman on a free transfer next summer.

And to try and bait the 56-times capped Canada international into a move, the Reds are now seen as frontrunners for his signature, amid a claim they are willing to offer David a five-and-a-half-year contract worth €5m a year (£80,000 a week).

What has Jonathan David said about his Lille future?

With David’s deal expiring in June 2025, it is easy to see why several Premier League sides are clambering over themselves to try and pick him up either as a free agent or for a bargain fee in the winter window.

Certainly from a Liverpool point of view, Darwin Nunez has been used only infrequently so far by Slot, having made just two starts in all competitions so far and having scored just once in six outings.

Any signing of David would place the Uruguayan, who at a deal totalling £85m (€100m, $113.3m) is the club’s record signing, under immediate threat.

Lille, for their part, have not given up hope of persuading the 24-year-old to commit to a new deal, though competing financially with Premier League sides will be a tall order and the Ligue 1 side have shown themselves open to the exits of their big-name stars whenever offered sizeable fees.

To that end, their president, Olivier Letang, is doing his utmost to try and tie David, and his Lille teammate, Angel Gomes, down to fresh terms in order to ensure they do not lose either for nothing next summer.

Any new deal, though, could contain an option to let him leave in the future with Lille simply looking to protect their valuation of the frontman and ensure they are not badly burned over a free-transfer move.

“Right now we’re speaking with (Letang) about a possible extension,” David confirmed to The Athletic last month. “We’ll see how that goes.”

Adding more insight into what the future might hold for him, David did hint that a move to England certainly appeals.

The Lille star added: “I’m open to anything. I think obviously the Premier League is regarded as one of the best leagues in the world.

“And for me, it’s not the Premier League or bust. I’m open to anything and every league has its challenges.”

How does David compare to Nunez?

Slot has done his best to assure Nunez he remains part of his plans and that he will be needed over the course of the season.

However, the same can also be said that he is no longer considered first choice and that Slot prefers the link-up play provided in attack by Diogo Jota, with the Portuguese having started all five Premier League matches that he has been available in so far.

And though Ligue 1 is generally considered a weaker division than the Premier League, David’s stats last season showed him delivering better figures on several metrics than Nunez over the course of the campaign, with a goal every 139 minutes for the Canadian and an impressive shooting accuracy of 72.31%.