Liverpool have positioned themselves strongly into the frame to sign Adrien Rabiot on a free transfer this summer with sporting director Richard Hughes fully informed of what it would take to beat Juventus to his renewal and AC Milan to his signature.

The France midfielder has reached the end of his contract at the Allianz Stadium, having starred for Juventus for the last five seasons since a free-transfer move from PSG. And now with his deal coming to an end with the Bianconeri, Rabiot is on course to secure another move away as a free agent.

Indeed, Rabiot on Monday made history by becoming the first player to appear in the European Championships as an officially unattached player, with his Juve deal officially expiring the day before, Sunday June 30.

His immediate priorities right now are focused on helping France all the way at Euro 2024, and, having narrowly despatched of Belgium in their round-of-16 clash on Monday, they next face a clash against Portugal on Friday evening for a place in the semi-finals.

However, behind the scenes, talks are talking place on his future with his mother and agent, Veronique, locked in talks with several interested parties over his next move.

And while a stay and an extension with Juventus cannot be ruled out, she is also courting interest from at least two other suitors, with rival Italian side AC Milan among those keen.

According to reports in Italy, though, that list of suitors also includes Liverpool with the Reds also strongly tipped up as contenders for his signing.

Liverpool transfers: Reds learn conditions for Rabiot signing

To that end, TEAMtalk can confirm that new boss Arne Slot is very much keen on landing a top-class new midfielder this summer, and with Thiago Alcantara having departed – and it appears that Rabiot fits the bill.

Bayern’s versatile star Joshua Kimmich has been mentioned as a possible target for the Reds this summer, with a €30m fee on his head, while another would-be target, in Stanislav Lobotka, would fetch nearer the €40m mark.

But with Rabiot on the market as a free agent, it’s easy to see why a number of top clubs can see the value in his signing above any others.

Per the reports in Italy, the Reds’ new sporting director Hughes has been doing his due dilligence on a prospective deal and has found out the parameters required to get the deal done.

The 29-year-old has so far been offered a new deal worth £6m over two seasons, with the option of a third year on top of that, and earning him a salary of around £57,500 a week.

However, his mother and agent is understood to be seeking a salary nearer the £80,000 a week mark – something she believes is achievable in the Premier League – and also in securing a sizeable signing-on fee – believed to be around the €20m (£17m) in the process.

Whether Liverpool agree to meet those demands or not remain to be seen, but they are reported to be looking into the finances involved and with boss Arne Slot keen on working with the player at Anfield.

It’s a similar story too at Milan with transfer advisor Zlatan Ibrahimovic also recommending him as a signing to sporting director Geoffrey Moncada, meaning it is quite possible Rabiot will be on the move this summer given the options open to him.

New Juventus boss Thiago Motta has also made clear his desires to keep him, though, and initiated talks with the player soon after taking charge, having made it clear he likes his ‘characteristics’ and ‘will to win’.

Rabiot was previously on the books of Manchester City in his youth days, but left the Etihad before making the first-team breakthrough.