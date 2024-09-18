Liverpool are targeting a holding midfielder and a left-sided centre-back in January, and which of the deals will take priority along with the chances of reviving a move for Martin Zubimendi have been revealed.

Liverpool made the addition of a ball-playing midfielder their primary goal over the summer. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi was earmarked as the perfect fit for new boss Arne Slot, though Liverpool failed to convince the 25-year-old to ditch his boyhood club in favour of a new chapter at Anfield.

Rather than sign the next best alternative, Liverpool opted to put faith in what they have and the main beneficiary in that regard has been Ryan Gravenberch.

But according to an update from Football Insider, Liverpool will push to sign a holding midfielder once again in January. The Reds will reportedly also target a left-sided centre-half, though the midfielder chase will take priority.

The obvious question to ask is can Liverpool simply reignite a move for Zubimendi? Per a second update from FI, the chances of that happening are nil.

Indeed, FI described a second Liverpool move for Zubimendi as being ‘dead in the water.’ As such, sporting director Richard Hughes and FSG’s CEO of Football, Michael Edwards, must look elsewhere. Recent reports have suggested Edwards has taken a hands-on approach to Liverpool’s hunt for a new midfielder.

Regarding the left-sided centre-back chase, Liverpool’s willingness to buy stems from the advancing age of captain Virgil van Dijk. The Dutchman – who is off contract next summer – has signalled he wishes to sign a contract extension, though aged 33, Liverpool must begin to plan for the future sooner rather than later.

READ MORE: The key contract details of every Liverpool first-team player: Expiry dates, weekly wages, agents…

Liverpool midfield target confirmed

The incredible performances of Gravenberch – who was named man of the match in the 3-1 victory over AC Milan on Tuesday night – could prompt Liverpool to sign a squad player rather than a new starter.

TEAMtalk has been able to confirm Lille ace Angel Gomes is on Liverpool’s radar and the new England international is out of contract next summer.

As such, a cluster of clubs are expected to enter the bidding for a cut-price January deal. Gomes is not inclined to sign a new contract with Lille and wishes to explore his exit opportunities.

Gomes bagged 10 assists across all competitions for Lille last term and would appear to be better suited to Arne Slot’s possession-based gameplan than Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones.

Neither of that pair have started a match for Liverpool this term, with the Gravenberch-Alexis Mac Allister tandem chosen from the off in all five games.

Zubimendi would have added a third high quality option to the mix, though the Spaniard himself has strongly hinted he’ll remain with Real Sociedad for the long haul.

“Real Sociedad for me is my life, I think I have spent half my life there,” Zubimendi told Marca last week. “A lot of what I am is part of La Real, it is my life.”

Alexander-Arnold, Quansah future updates

In other news, Real Madrid are targeting Trent Alexander-Arnold as part of a monumental triple coup in 2025.

TEAMtalk understands Real Madrid’s interest is genuine and they are in regular contact with the right-back’s agents at PLG Group. Nonetheless, Alexander-Arnold is happy at Liverpool who in turn, are ready to make him one of their highest paid players ever.

Speaking in the aftermath of the 3-1 win over Milan, Alexander-Arnold spoke highly of Slot and confirmed his excitement at the club’s new vision.

Elsewhere, Liverpool may soon have to contend with transfer interest in Jarell Quansah from Serie A champions Inter Milan.

Quansah has started just one game for Liverpool this term (opening weekend vs Ipswich Town) and was hooked at half time in the contest.

Inter are understood to be smitten with Quansah’s profile and characteristics and would be ready to pounce if he pushes for a new challenge elsewhere.

Liverpool cannot afford fourth transfer miss

The Reds’ failure to sign Zubimendi made it three summers in a row in which they’ve missed out on their top transfer target. Even more frustrating for the club is the fact all three of their top targets play in the same position – central midfield.

Aurelien Tchouameni was Liverpool’s primary midfield target in 2022. Jude Bellingham was their No 1 option in 2023. Both chose to sign with Real Madrid despite Liverpool’s best efforts.

Zubimendi made it an unfortunate hattrick last month, meaning the most important department in an Arne Slot system is now severely lacking in adequate depth.

Liverpool have maintained their competitiveness over the last two years despite failing to land their primary targets.

Indeed, the Reds won the League Cup last term and were entrenched in the title race until a disastrous run of form in the Spring.

But if Liverpool are to return to winning the biggest trophies like the Premier League and Champions League, they simply cannot afford to keep placing second in the transfer market.