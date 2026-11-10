Liverpool eyeing Maldini-like defender to replace star whose time is up

Liverpool have joined Manchester United in sizing up an Italy international defender who could take the place of Kostas Tsimikas, and potentially supersede Milos Kerkez as the starter too.

Both full-back positions have been sore spots for Liverpool since the beginning of the 2025/26 season. Jeremie Frimpong – when fit – has shown nothing to suggest he’s the long-term answer at right-back. Conor Bradley remains raw, and the end result is Liverpool have been forced to play loanee centre-back, Ronald Araujo, at right-back, and in fairness, he’s exceeded all expectations.

At left-back, Milos Kerkez continues to struggle after a sub-par first season at Anfield. Tsimikas provides back-up, but he’s never risen above squad-player status and the 30-year-old is out of contract next summer.

The expectation is Tsimikas will leave via free agency at the end of the current campaign. As such, the Reds must sign a new left-back, and who they add will determine whether Kerkez remains the starter or drops to the bench.

According to a report from Italian outlet, TuttoJuve, Liverpool have their eye on Juventus ace, Andrea Cambiaso.

Andrea Cambiaso could solve Liverpool left-back problem

The 26-year-old is a regular with the Italian national side, and while he’s left-footed, he’s essentially a two-footed player.

That versatility allows him to operate at ease in either full-back position or at wing-back. Of course, he’d be tasked with playing as an orthodox full-back if moving to Merseyside given Andoni Iraola plays a back four.

Per TuttoJuve, Cambiaso’s flexibility is admired, though Liverpool aren’t the only side circling.

Man Utd are also showing interest in Cambiaso, as are Barcelona. A swap deal that would see the under-used Alejandro Balde move the other way to Turin was touted in the piece.

The report added: ‘Barcelona aren’t the only team to have included Cambiaso on their list of targets.

‘Liverpool and Manchester United have also reportedly expressed interest in the Italian full-back, who is particularly appreciated for his ability to cover multiple roles on the wings.

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‘In particular, Manchester United are reportedly evaluating reinforcements for the left side of defence, while Liverpool are reportedly continuing to monitor various profiles to broaden their options.

‘Cambiaso’s versatility, which allows him to play on both flanks and in different playing systems, represents a particularly attractive characteristic for major European clubs.’

Andrea Cambiaso previously compared to Paolo Maldini

Cambiaso has a very strong reputation in Italy and has been compared to the legendary Paolo Maldini.

AC Milan legend Mauro Tassotti worked with Cambiaso in his role as the Genoa assistant manager back in the 2021/22 season.

Tassotti was so impressed with Cambiaso that he subsequently compared him to Italy and AC Milan great Paolo Maldini.

The former Milan star told La Gazzetta dello Sport in December 2023: “I was immediately struck by Andrea’s ability to play both left and right. And above all his ability to kick with both feet.

“I haven’t yet understood whether he is right or left-footed. In this sense, he is similar to Paolo Maldini who however was much more powerful from a physical standpoint, had incredible charisma and was also very strong defensively, so much so that he ended his career as a centre-back.

“But Cambiaso has now made a rapid jump. In Bologna, he did very well. And at Juventus, when given the chance to play, he made the most of it.”

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