Liverpool FAIL in contract talks with underpaid star, as bitter €80m exit quickly takes shape

Liverpool have failed to agree a new contract with an undervalued star and three European giants – two of which are ‘willing to pay up to 80 million euros’ – are ready to pounce, according to a remarkable report.

Aside from Liverpool’s magnificent start to life under Arne Slot, the bulk of the headlines at Anfield this season have related to new contracts – or the lack thereof.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah are all in the final year of their respective deals. The trio can sign pre-contract agreements with interested sides in just over a fortnight from January 1.

Another critical Liverpool star whose future is under the microscope is Ibrahima Konate. But fortunately for Reds fans, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano declared on December 5 that a new deal for the French colossus is “almost done.”

Elsewhere, left winger Luis Diaz – who is still on the terms he penned upon joining from FC Porto three years ago – is now in the spotlight.

Diaz has been a regular starter ever since his £50m (add-ons included) switch, though his importance to the club isn’t reflected in his salary. Indeed, Diaz pockets just £55,000-a-week at present.

While that is not an insignificant sum in broader terms, it is not what you’d expect a player of Diaz’s calibre and influence to earn at a leading Premier League team like Liverpool.

And according to a bombshell update from Antena 2, Diaz and his camp have failed to convince Liverpool he’s worthy of a bumper pay rise.

The report claimed: ‘Luis Díaz is increasingly far from securing his continuity at Liverpool. The Colombian, one of the most prominent figures of the Reds since his arrival in January 2022, faces an uncertain scenario after failing to reach an agreement with the English club for the renewal of his contract, which expires in 2026.

‘The striker’s entourage has revealed that negotiations for his renewal with the Reds have failed.

‘For the 27-year-old player, his leading role in the team led by Arne Slot is not related to the salary he receives and he has demanded an improvement in his contract to match the club’s leaders.’

With those negotiations slated to have failed, three European giants are ready to strike…

Could Luis Diaz really leave Liverpool?

Links between Barcelona and Diaz were commonplace last summer. Barca are once again mentioned in Antena 2’s piece, alongside PSG and AC Milan.

It’s claimed Barcelona and PSG are the two clubs ‘willing’ to commit to an €80m package to sign Diaz. However, AC Milan cannot be discounted and the Serie A side reportedly believe Diaz can become the star attraction in their frontline.

Antena 2’s article makes a compelling case for Diaz leaving Liverpool in the near future, though there are a few holes in their story.

Milan already have a superstar left winger on their books in the form of Rafael Leao. Diaz’s arrival doesn’t appear all that necessary given one of the two left wingers would have to change positions.

Furthermore, trusted reporter Fabrizio Romano reported in November that both Richard Hughes (sporting director) and Arne Slot have expressly told Diaz he is part of the club’s long-term plans.

What’s more, Romano strongly suggested Liverpool’s aim is to tie the Colombia international down to a new and improved contract.

While Antena 2’s claim discussions have failed to yield a breakthrough may be true, it doesn’t mean fresh discussions can’t take place. Indeed, Diaz is contracted until the summer of 2027 and Liverpool are under no immediate pressure to make a drastic decision one way or the other.

Romano said in November: “Credit to what Liverpool did with Luis Diaz. In August, some important clubs were prepared to attack the situation for him. It was never close but some clubs were prepared to attack and try to make something happen.

“Richard Hughes and Arne Slot together were talking to Luis Diaz and presenting the new project. They introduced him to the new idea they had for the club for the present and the future. They were able to go the same way as Luis as part of their future plans.

“I will not be surprised to see Liverpool, after Ibrahima Konate – who will be the next one to renew his contract – negotiate a new deal also with Diaz. Liverpool want to try to make a new deal happen with Lucho, so let’s see what’s going to happen.”

EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool timeline on Salah, Van Dijk and Alexander-Arnold deals revealed amid star’s captaincy dream

Latest Liverpool news – Klopp, Nunez, Kelleher

In other news, Jurgen Klopp’s first act as head of football at Red Bull could be denying Liverpool a £66m transfer.

Elsewhere, misfiring striker Darwin Nunez has emerged as one of two Reds stars being eyed by Atletico Madrid.

The other is left-back Kostas Tsimikas and Atleti had scouts in attendance for Liverpool’s clash with Girona in Spain last week.

Finally, TEAMtalk has taken a look at five clubs – four of which are in the Premier League – Caoimhin Kelleher could join if leaving Liverpool.

The Irishman has once again proven this season that he’s far too good to warm the bench. With Giorgi Mamardashvili arriving next summer and Alisson Becker still the best goalkeeper in the world, Kelleher wants out.

QUIZ: Think you know Caoimhin Kelleher? (It’s harder than you think!)