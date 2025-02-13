Liverpool supporters used social media to hit back at Rio Ferdinand over his commentary during the 2-2 draw with Everton at Goodison Park, while the former Man Utd defender also took umbrage with captain Virgil van Dijk’s hair in another unexpected criticism.

The Reds left Goodison Park with a point from a 2-2 draw – though it would have been all three but for James Tarkowski’s volley deep into stoppage time that prevented Mo Salah from scoring what looked like the winner after Alexis Mac Allister had earlier cancelled out Beto’s early opener. However, much of the talking point came after the game after referee Michael Oliver issued four red cards – including three to Liverpool with midfielder Curtis Jones, manager Arne Slot and his assistant Sipke Hulshoff.

Slot and Hulshoff will now serve a one-match touchline ban and will be forced to watch Sunday’s clash against Wolves at Anfield from the stands.

And while those somewhat unsavoury incidents – all sparked after Toffees midfielder Abdoulaye Doucoure goaded Liverpool fans at the final whistle – will dominate headlines, Liverpool fans were also left incensed by Ferdinand‘s work during co-commentary for TNT Sports.

The incident came after the Hungarian midfielder hit the deck in the area after a challenge by Everton’s Vitaliy Mykolenko, though Michael Oliver instantly waved away the penalty appeals and VAR showed no reason to intervene.

Discussing the incident on co-commentary duty, Ferdinand said: “Dominik Szoboszlai will be embarrassed when he watches that back later on tonight. I can’t believe he is lying down like he is injured. Embarrassing really.”

However, Reds fans were less than impressed and took to social media to voice their anger.

Speaking on X, one user @Andy6times said: ‘Szoboszlai going down because of a knock to the ankle (not a pen but still actual contact), being described by Ferdinand as “embarrassing” but no comment on the 4 free kicks Everton have won from no contact at all? Wonder how many crayons Ferdinand has scranned in his lifetime?’

Another commented: ‘Rio Ferdinand is a bad manc [swear word], calling Szoboszlai embarrassing but not a word about James Garner going down holding his face over nothing…’

A third added: ‘Sorry, that foul on Szoboszlai is more of a foul than 90% of the fouls that Everton have got given and Ferdinand is saying that’s embarrassing, funny the others aren’t, funny the one that led to their goal wasn’t?! Get this clown away from Liverpool games.’

Another responded: ‘Ferdinand is biased on commentary, moaning at Szoboszlai for going down saying it’s embarrassing when pretty much the whole Everton 11 have done the exact same.’

Ferdinand also hits out Van Dijk’s hair

Szoboszlai was not the only Liverpool player to come in for criticism from Ferdinand, either.

And his comments directed at the flowing locks of Reds skipper Van Dijk will have likely caused plenty of bemusement, too.

After a tussle between the Liverpool captain and Everton striker Beto, Ferdinand urged Van Dijk to “ruffle him up”.

“I don’t want Van Dijk’s hair all pristine and nicely gelled,” Ferdinand said in commentary during the first half.

“I want it ruffled and over his face.”

Ferdinand would go on to mention the Dutchman’s hair again before the half-time whistle – prompting a flood of comments on social media.

One fan responded on X: “Rio’s obsession with Virgil’s hair is concerning.”

A second response stated: “The main thing I’ve learnt so far is that Rio Ferdinand has a weird obsession with Van Dijk’s hair.”

While a third joked: “Can you sack Rio Ferdinand mid game please lads? If he mentions Van Dijk’s hair one more time, I’ll scream.”

A fourth could not believe their ears, adding: “This has to be the weirdest commentary ever.”

While a fifth quipped: “And people say punditry is dead?”

