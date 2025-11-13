Liverpool and Tottenham are set to battle to sign Bournemouth star Antoine Semenyo

Antoine Semenyo, the dynamic Bournemouth forward, has emerged as a prime target for Liverpool and Tottenham, with TEAMtalk sources indicating a potential blockbuster move on the horizon.

The 25-year-old Ghana international, who has lit up the Vitality Stadium with his explosive pace, physicality, and goal-scoring prowess, is “very keen” on a switch to Anfield, where Liverpool are eyeing him to bolster their attacking options.

Liverpool’s interest stems from their ongoing squad evolution under Arne Slot. Semenyo’s versatility to operate as a winger or central striker aligns perfectly with the Reds’ high-pressing system.

Insiders claim the Merseyside club has placed him firmly on their radar, viewing him as a long-term investment to complement stars like Mo Salah and Alexander Isak, and potentially replace the former in the long-term.

His impressive tally of six goals and three assists in 11 Premier League appearances so far this term has only heightened the buzz.

That is following on from a stellar 2024/25 campaign in which he notched 11 goals and six Premier League assists, which helped Bournemouth challenge for European football.

Liverpool have Semenyo high on their radar, but they won’t have it all their own way and Tottenham represent a formidable foe in the race…

Tottenham primed to battle Liverpool for Antoine Semenyo

Tottenham have been admirers of Semenyo for longer than Liverpool. They scouted Semenyo extensively during the summer transfer window but balked at Bournemouth’s lofty valuation, which exceeded £70m.

Thomas Frank’s side, seeking to add depth behind their strike force, had him high on their wishlist but prioritized other deals. However, their admiration persists, and a renewed push could materialize if they address squad imbalances in the coming windows.

Bournemouth, under Andoni Iraola, remain resolute in retaining their talisman through January.

The Cherries, enjoying another solid European chasing campaign, see Semenyo as integral to their ambitions and are unwilling to disrupt momentum mid-season.

Club officials acknowledge, though, that the summer of 2026 poses a sterner test. With his contract running until 2027, interest from top clubs is expected to intensify, potentially triggering a bidding war.

Semenyo’s rise from Bristol City to Premier League standout underscores his quality, determination and potential. Valued at around £60-80m depending on form, his marketability is soaring.

For Liverpool, he represents a shrewd addition; for Spurs, a statement signing.

As the transfer carousel spins, Bournemouth braces for inevitable approaches, while Semenyo dreams of elite European football.

The coming months could define his career trajectory in this intriguing saga.

Latest Liverpool news: Harvey Elliot in limbo / Marc Guehi battle boost

Meanwhile, two reliable journalists have revealed that Harvey Elliot must make five more appearances for Aston Villa for his loan move from Liverpool to be made permanent.

Villa must sign the 22-year-old for £35m if those conditions are met. However, there are growing concerns that he may not feature again under Unai Emery.

In other news, a reputable Spanish source has claimed that Liverpool are set to beat Real Madrid in the race to sign Marc Guehi.

The Crystal Palace captain is said to be already ‘on his way’ to the Merseyside giants.

