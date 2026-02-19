Liverpool ‘finalising’ second summer signing worth up to £30m – report

Liverpool already have their first summer signing sealed, and reports out of Brazil state arrival number two is being ‘finalised’.

Jeremy Jacquet will link up with his new Liverpool teammates in the summer, with the French centre-half joining from Rennes in a deal worth £55m plus £5m in add-ons.

Despite Liverpool’s gigantic spend last summer, plenty more additions are expected, and Jacquet will by no means be alone in arriving.

A new winger is wanted and amid continued speculation Curtis Jones could be moved on at a time when talks over a new contract have stalled, a new central midfielder will be on the agenda too. If Andy Robertson and/or Ibrahima Konate don’t sign new contracts, direct replacements will be required.

And according to the latest coming out of Brazil, Liverpool are cutting out the middle man by signing a player directly from South America.

In recent times, the biggest clubs in England have generally bought South American stars who’ve already spent a few years in European football. Alexis Mac Allister, Darwin Nunez (both Liverpool), Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez (both Chelsea) are examples of that.

But per Brazilian sources, Liverpool are biting the bullet and ‘beginning to finalise’ a transfer with Palmeiras for Allan Elias.

Per the report, the deal’s value would ‘potentially reach’ £30.5m if all future add-ons and bonuses are achieved.

Allan, 21, has played most of his football for Palmeiras this season either on the right of a four-man midfield or on the right wing in the forward line.

Sources have explained to TEAMtalk that if brought to England, Allan would be utilised more on the wings and less in midfield.

In any case, it’s claimed Liverpool could wrap up the move ‘in the coming weeks’ and the plan would be to unveil Allan as a new Reds player after the 2026 World Cup.

Allan to Liverpool

TEAMtalk have done some digging and the word back to our insider, Graeme Bailey, is that Liverpool’s interest in Allan is genuine.

However, we’ve also been told that as of now, no bids have been tabled, and that Palmeiras would much prefer to wait until the summer before deciding whether to cash in.

The noises coming out of Brazil are Palmeiras want to wait and see if Allan earns a call-up to the Brazilian side for the World Cup.

If he does, Allan’s price tag may skyrocket if putting on a good showing in the USA, and Palmeiras can maximise their profits.

As such, it would make little sense for Palmeiras to agree to a sale right now. Nevertheless, Allan to Liverpool is very much one to keep an eye on as we get closer to the summer.

