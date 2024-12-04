Liverpool believe a deal for Martin Zubimendi is finally waiting to cross the finishing line amid claims of a chance of stance from the player – while Arne Slot is also hopeful of adding another £40m-rated player to his squad in the January window.

The Reds are flying high at the top of the Premier League and could potentially move a dominant 12 points clear at the top on Wednesday evening should they win at Newcastle and other results go their way. And with supporters hopeful that Liverpool could claim only a second English league crown in 35 years, owners FSG are prepared to back Slot with hard cash in the January window to strengthen further his chances of a stellar first season at the helm.

Remarkably, Liverpool’s success so far has been achieved with only one new player added to their mix in Federico Chiesa. That’s not though through a want of trying after Slot’s failed attempts to bring Zubimendi to Anfield over the summer months.

Having agreed to meet the €60m (£49.7m, $63m) clause in the midfielder’s clause and after agreeing personal terms with the player, Zubimendi then had a change of heart and decided to stay with his hometown club.

However, after we revealed on Tuesday that Liverpool are back on the player’s trail and were ready to re-open talks on a potential deal, The Athletic now claims that their chances have now been aided by a significant change of heart from the player over moving to Merseyside.

Per their report, Zubimendi is now willing to move to the Premier League after all, though it’s claimed he will delay any move until the end of the season and is not willing to abandon his side midway through the current campaign.

Furthermore, while the player is adamant that he does not regret his decision to snub the Reds in the summer, he now seemingly accepts that he will need to leave Sociedad behind if he is to take his career to the next level and challenge regularly for trophies.

Liverpool hope to make Milos Kerkez first signing of January

Whether Liverpool are willing to wait that long for Zubimendi remains to be seen, though having missed out on him over the summer and having decided against signing an alternative – believing the Euro 2024 winner was the perfect fit for their side – it’s understood that Slot and Co could be happy to put the move on ice once again for now.

However, to secure themselves some sort of guarantee over his signature, we understand they may look to secure an agreement in the new year that would see him move to Anfield from July 1.

Sociedad, for their part, will want their full €60m clause paid in full, despite effectively making Liverpool wait what will likely be a full calendar year to get the deal over the line.

In the meantime, sources have told our transfer correspondent Fraser Gillan that the Reds are also working on a deal to bring Bournemouth full-back Milos Kerkez to Anfield in January – and will not be dissuaded by the Cherries’ £40m demand for the player.

Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes have made the signing of a long-term heir for Andy Robertson a primary objective heading into 2025 and have settled on the Hungarian ahead of rival interest in Rayan Ait-Nouri of Wolves and Fulham’s Antonee Robinson.

Latest Liverpool news: Salah agreement nearer; Alexander-Arnold claim

Meanwhile, Liverpool have seemingly taken a step closer towards an agreement over a new deal with Mo Salah, with sources revealing to us there is now a confidence that a deal can be done.

We understand that Salah’s preference would be to sign a two-year extension, contrary to reports claiming that he only wants to commit to one more season on Merseyside – while his ‘great dream’ of winning the Balon d’Or at Anfield will likely fuel his desire to stay.

Elsewhere, Real Madrid have pulled the plug on a possible January move for Trent Alexander-Arnold – with their only hopes of signing him now resting in the summer free agency status only. At the same time, David Ornstein has provided an update on his situation at Anfield, with a decision on his future expected to arrive in due course.

And finally, with reports lingering that Caiomhin Kelleher will depart Anfield in 2025, we have taken a look at the five clubs the Irishman could potentially quit the Reds to join next year.

Zubimendi in fine form for Sociedad this season