Liverpool and Trent Alexander-Arnold have reportedly advanced in talks over a new contract

Liverpool are in talks with Trent Alexander-Arnold over a new contract and a report claims progress has been made, while a trusted Reds reporter has also branded a claim involving Real Madrid “absolute nonsense.”

Like Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, Alexander-Arnold is in the final year of his Liverpool contract. Losing any of that trio would be a bitter pill to swallow for the Reds, but especially so with Alexander-Arnold given his status as a homegrown player and the fact he’s in the prime of his career.

Spanish giant Real Madrid are sizing Alexander-Arnold up for 2025. Some reports have even suggested a cut-price January bid they hope will tempt Liverpool is in the works.

However, according to a fresh update from Football Insider, Liverpool are not only ‘hopeful’ they’ll iron out fresh terms with their right-back, but talks are on and have advanced.

FI stated Liverpool are making ‘some progress in contract negotiations.’ Furthermore, the player’s camp have reportedly let it be known no discussions with Real Madrid have been held. That goes against what TEAMtalk was told in mid-September when we were informed Real Madrid have been in ‘constant contact’ with the player’s agents at PLG Group.

In any case, there is also an encouraging update from The Athletic’s Liverpool specialist, James Pearce. He declared claims of Real Madrid lining up a January bid are “absolute nonsense” and per the reporter, no such offer will arrive in the winter window.

“There’s absolutely zero chance that Trent [Alexander-Arnold] will go anywhere in January,” said Pearce. “I mean, I saw some nonsense yesterday about Real Madrid planning a bid for him in January or something. I just don’t believe that’s true. And I certainly don’t believe it for a minute. [It’s] absolute nonsense.”

Blockbuster transfer plans can help convince Alexander-Arnold

While news of Liverpool making some form of progress in their talks with Alexander-Arnold is a step in the right direction for the Reds, FI noted the club still have work to do.

The report added that while Alexander-Arnold is ‘happy’ at Anfield, he wants Liverpool to match his ambitions.

In other words, Alexander-Arnold is keen to ensure he’d be re-signing for a club that will challenge for and win major honours. The report also hinted the right-back wants to see the club flex their muscles in the transfer market too.

Liverpool recently tied Jarell Quansah down to a new and improved deal and according to Fabrizio Romano, fellow centre-back Ibrahima Konate will be next. Talks between the player and club are understood to be rapidly advancing.

TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Fraser Gillan, has learned that after Konate it’s captain Van Dijk that will then become Liverpool’s primary focus with regards to contract extensions.

As such, it should perhaps not come as a surprise to see news of Van Dijk agreeing a new deal before Alexander-Arnold.

All being well from a Liverpool perspective, all eyes would then be on Mohamed Salah.

Latest Liverpool news round-up

In other news, Liverpool rank just 16th out of all 20 Premier League teams for net spend on transfers in 2024.

The Reds have actually made a profit this year and it is seemingly that lack of ambition in the market that Alexander-Arnold hopes to see changed.

Elsewhere, BILD claim Joel Matip – still currently a free agent – could be in line to secure a return to former club Schalke.

However, Fabrizio Romano has since backed up claims Matip is considering retiring rather than joining a new club.

Finally, Portuguese outlet Record reported Arne Slot could forge a reunion with Orkun Kokcu by bringing the playmaker to Anfield.

Slot previously managed Kokcu at Feyenoord before the Turkey international joined Benfica in 2023.

