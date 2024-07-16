It’s by no means certain that Liverpool sign Crystal Palace and England ace Marc Guehi to replace Joel Matip, with news emerging of the Reds now targeting a £38m-rated star from a club they regularly buy from.

Matip, 32, brought his stellar eight-year stint with Liverpool to a close on June 30 when leaving the club via free agency. Matip missed the vast bulk of his final season on the sidelines after undergoing knee surgery. In his absence, Jarell Quansah stepped up.

New boss Arne Slot can call upon Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Joe Gomez and Quansah at the heart of defence.

However, a fifth option looks required given Liverpool always possess a congested fixture list. Furthermore, back-up options Nat Phillips and Sepp Van den Berg are both in line to be sold this window.

Adding to the need to sign a new centre-back is the fact Gomez was often tasked with deputising at full-back under Jurgen Klopp. Van Dijk has also raised eyebrows with his latest comments on his future.

The end result is Liverpool are seeking a new centre-back and TEAMtalk exclusively learned talks to sign Crystal Palace ace, Marc Guehi, have opened.

We’ve been told the Reds are ‘super confident’ of winning the race for Guehi who was arguably England’s best player at Euro 2024.

However, Arsenal could pose a threat, while Manchester United have also been credited with interest if they fail to land two of three from Matthijs De Ligt, Jarrad Branthwaite and Leny Yoro.

Another spanner in the works is the fact Crystal Palace are doubly determined to retain their remaining star players after selling Michael Olise to Bayern Munich.

Liverpool consider RB Leipzig raid

In the event Guehi eludes Liverpool, Sky Germany have revealed an alternative option is already under consideration.

Taking to X, their reporter, Philipp Hinze, stated: “We hear from England and Spain that Liverpool and Atletico Madrid

have expressed interest in Mo Simakan (24).

“No concrete negotiations, no offers – but there is interest. Possible sale price: €40m-€45m.

“Simakan can imagine a transfer but is also not unhappy in Leipzig. He is focused on the new season. RB Leipzig

is planning with the Frenchman.”

Liverpool/Leipzig connection could serve Reds well again

Simakan’s deal with Leipzig does contain a release clause. However, it’s believed to be worth a fee in the region of €70m and as Hinze stated, a deal can be struck for well below that price point.

Simakan is a right-footed centre-half who is also capable of playing at right-back. He was a guaranteed starter last term.

Liverpool have a recent history of completing transfers with their German counterparts.

Indeed, the Reds have signed Naby Keita, Konate and Dominik Szoboszlai from Leipzig over the last six seasons. Fabio Carvalho also moved the other way via the loan route last year.

Keita flopped at Anfield, Szoboszlai is a wait and see, while Konate has been an unqualified success.

If landing Simakan too, Slot and Liverpool will certainly hope the French defender is more Konate and less Keita.

