Liverpool find perfect Alexander-Arnold replacement as transfer gets double green light

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Liverpool are pursuing an ultra-attacking replacement for Trent Alexander-Arnold and not only is the player ready to leave his current club, but he’s also keen on joining the Reds.

Alexander-Arnold is heading to Real Madrid, with the right-back leaving a void that must be filled back at Anfield. There have been suggestions Liverpool could promote Conor Bradley to first choice and utilise Joe Gomez and Jarell Quansah as cover if a new centre-back arrives. But according to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, Liverpool intend to bite the bullet and sign a replacement.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong is a player who has frequently been linked with a move out of the Bundesliga and into the Premier League in recent years.

He was courted by Manchester United during Erik ten Hag’s reign, while interest from Liverpool has always bubbled under the surface, especially when it became apparent Alexander-Arnold’s future could lay elsewhere.

And according to a fresh update from Romano via his YouTube channel, Liverpool’s interest in the Dutch international for the upcoming summer transfer window is “genuine.”

What’s more, Romano revealed a potential move to Liverpool has already cleared one hurdle, with the 24-year-old believing the time is right to conclude his chapter in Leverkusen and move on to bigger and better things.

After confirming Frimpong’s release clause is worth somewhere in the €35m-€40m range, Romano stated: “Jeremie Frimpong feels this is the right moment to go, to say goodbye to Bayer Leverkusen after fantastic years together.

“Let me say that Liverpool’s interest is genuine. Liverpool are exploring this opportunity. Liverpool are interested in the player.

“Liverpool need to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold who will go to Real Madrid and Frimpong is a player they like.

“There are other clubs in the race, but Liverpool’s interest is for sure confirmed.”

Romano concluded by reaffirming which other positions Liverpool are seeking to make signings in, citing centre-back, left-back, central midfield and striker.

The signing of a new left winger, per the reporter, will hinge entirely on whether Luis Diaz stays or goes. If it’s the former, a new signing in that position will not be sought.

Second green light – Jeremie Frimpong wants Liverpool move

Frimpong is a player The Athletic’s David Ornstein has also touched upon when shedding light on Liverpool’s transfer plans.

When speaking to NBC Sports, the trusted reporter declared Frimpong is “keen” on the idea of signing for the Premier League champions.

Ornstein said when discussing Liverpool’s post-TAA plans: “If they went for something different, something more multi-faceted, there are players potentially on the market like a Jeremie Frimpong of Bayer Leverkusen.

“He has a €35 million (£30m, $40m) release clause, something in the region of that, as I understand it.

“I also believe that he would be keen on a move to Liverpool, if they decide to go down that route.

“They will have other options as well, but Frimpong has been mentioned in a number of reports so far.”

Frimpong has put up truly astounding numbers over the past three seasons in Leverkusen. Since the start of the 2022/23 campaign and while operating primarily as a right wing-back, Frimpong has returned figures of 27 goals and 35 assists.

Over that same span, Alexander-Arnold has returned figures of 11 goals and 30 assists.

It’s important to stress Frimpong’s starting position is more advanced given he’s played at wing-back, though he’ll still bring a gigantic threat from deep if deployed as a more orthodox right-back at Liverpool.

