Liverpool have identified a centre-back they believe is capable of taking the mantle from Virgil van Dijk at the heart of their defence despite the player’s dismal last stint in the Premier League, according to a report.

Van Dijk, 33, is in the final year of his contract, though despite his advancing age he remains one of world football’s finest centre-halves. Liverpool do intend to tie Van Dijk down to a new contract, with TEAMtalk learning the Dutch captain will become the focus once a new deal for centre-back partner Ibrahima Konate has been ironed out first.

But according to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Liverpool have identified Sevilla ace Loic Bade as a player capable of succeeding Van Dijk when the time comes.

The Reds are monitoring the 24-year-old Frenchman who stands at 6ft 3in tall. Per the report, Bade is ‘in the running’ to join Liverpool.

Sevilla paid roughly €12m to sign Bade from Rennes in the summer of 2023. The defender has thrived in Spain since turning his initial loan spell permanent and per the report, is now valued in excess of €20m.

Bade was previously on the books of Nottingham F0rest during a loan spell in the first half of the 2022/23 campaign. However, Bade did not make a single appearance for the Premier League outfit and regularly failed to make their matchday squads.

Nonetheless, MD are adamant Liverpool have seen enough from Bade since then to warrant genuine interest in signing the player as Van Dijk’s heir.

Richard Hughes on the case

Prior reports in Spain claimed Liverpool’s sporting director, Richard Hughes, has shown ‘persistent interest’ in signing Bade since taking the reins at Anfield.

It was also claimed Bade’s current contract at Sevilla contains a hefty €60m release clause and his club are unwilling to sanction a sale for below that fee. That is a huge jump from the €20m figure Mundo Deportivo now cite.

AS later stated Bade had offers to join Stuttgart or Roma over the summer, though elected to remain with Sevilla. PSG and Bayern Munich have also been credited with interest, while the report stated Sevilla would sell for ‘considerably less’ than the €60m release fee.

AS also stated that Liverpool acknowledge Bade is not on Van Dijk’s level just yet. As such, it’s conceivable Liverpool sign Bade while also tying Van Dijk down to a new deal too.

That would see the Reds forge a succession plan as they recently did in the goalkeeping department with Giorgi Mamardashvili who is in line to replace Alisson Becker when the time is right.

Latest Liverpool news

In other news, Liverpool are showing increasing interest in former Manchester United left-back, Alvaro Fernandez Carreras.

The 21-year-old joined Benfica in a deal worth just €6m over the summer, though is now worth much more.

Elsewhere, Bayern Munich will NOT sign Alisson next summer. The German giant had been linked with signing Alisson to replace the ageing Manuel Neuer.

Per Sky Germany, Bayern’s goalkeeping plan is to give Neuer a one-year extension before Alexander Nubel – already on Bayern’s books – takes his place in 2026.

Finally, Paul Gascoigne has bizarrely claimed Mohamed Salah is “off the boil” this season. Gascoigne went on to state Salah’s contract situation – his deal expires next summer – has resulted in Salah failing to give 100 percent for new boss Arne Slot.

IN FOCUS – Loic Bade career timeline