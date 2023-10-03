Liverpool find Van Dijk successor as scouts track defender with traits missing from current Klopp squad

Liverpool are keen to keep tabs on the progress of Sao Paulo defender Lucas Beraldo as someone who could take over from Virgil van Dijk in the long term, a report has claimed.

Van Dijk has become Liverpool’s captain this season after the summer sale of Jordan Henderson to Al-Ettifaq and the release of James Milner to Brighton. However, at the age of 32, some feel that the Dutchman’s best days are already behind him.

Even last season, while Van Dijk still operated at a high level, he did not express the same fear factor that had previously seen him dominate at the height of Liverpool’s success in the Jurgen Klopp era.

Therefore, the time will come when Liverpool have to evolve their defence into a new era, just like they did for their midfield this summer with the exits of Henderson, Milner, Fabinho and others.

And according to 90min, one target they have identified for the long term is Beraldo, who has broken into the Sao Paulo first team to make 42 appearances so far – including starts in both legs of the Copa do Brasil final last month, which his side won against Flamengo – even though he is only 19 years old.

The report claims Liverpool have been focusing closely on the teenager’s development after Wolves tried to sign him in the summer but had a bid rejected.

Since he is a left-footed centre-back, Beraldo could add a new dimension to the defence available to Klopp, since Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Ibrahima Konate and Joe Gomez are all right-footed.

Of those options, Matip is another player Liverpool could be looking to move away from in the coming months. Not only is he the same age as Van Dijk, but he is due to be out of contract at the end of the current season anyway.

Therefore, Beraldo could come in as an option for the future of the Liverpool defence. However, the same report revealing Liverpool’s interest has warned that Sao Paulo want to renew his contract.

As things stand, the Brazilian prospect is under contract until 2026. Sao Paulo, though, could reward his progress with updated terms that would also serve to fend off interested suitors.

Other than Liverpool, the report suggests Beraldo is of interest to Bayern Munich, Lyon and Monaco in mainland Europe.

Beraldo needs to keep developing

If Liverpool are able to win the race for Beraldo, he could become their first defensive signing since Konate in 2021. Much like the focus was recently on their lack of investment in midfield until this summer, perhaps a need to regenerate their defence is catching up with Liverpool.

And if Beraldo has the potential to attract clubs like Bayern, Lyon and Monaco as well, they might be best off coming up with an offer quickly before any of their rival bidders.

That said, it seems best for Beraldo’s development at this stage to stay with Sao Paulo, where he is getting a good amount of gametime under his belt. Despite the comments made about Van Dijk’s long-term future, it would still be unthinkable for him to lose his place to an incoming teenager with no experience of Premier League football just yet.

Nor would Beraldo feasibly go above Matip, Konate or Gomez in the pecking order, while Liverpool have their own centre-back prospect to develop in the shape of Jarell Quansah.

But eventually, it might be important for Klopp to bolster his backline, so Liverpool’s scouts will be keen for the club not to miss out on a top talent if Beraldo keeps developing in the same manner he has been doing recently.