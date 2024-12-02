Liverpool firm up interest in 28 G/A striker who’ll ‘immediately’ agree Anfield switch

Liverpool’s interest in an irresistible striker is now ‘concrete’, while a fresh update claims a transfer in 2025 is now ‘likely.’

The Reds don’t lack for effective options in the final third, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo all excelling this season. Diogo Jota bagged four goals before suffering a rib injury, while Darwin Nunez continues to cause opposing defenders all manner of problems when selected. Liverpool are also hopeful the Premier League will soon see the best of summer signing Federico Chiesa.

But according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Liverpool and Arne Slot are hungry for more.

It’s revealed the club’s interest in Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush is now ‘concrete.’

The 25-year-old Egypt international is enjoying a truly remarkable campaign in Germany. Marmoush scored twice in the 4-0 victory over Heidenheim on Sunday to bring his goals tally for the season to 17 goals in 19 matches. What’s more, Marmoush has also already broken double figures for assists with 11.

The right-footer has played primarily in the striker position this season and according to a prior report from Sky Germany, Marmoush would ‘immediately agree to join Liverpool’ if offered the opportunity.

Marmoush is contracted to Frankfurt until 2027 and it comes as no surprise to learn the club – currently second in the Bundesliga – are desperately attempting to extend his contract.

However, Plettenberg concluded those efforts aren’t expected to succeed, with a Marmoush transfer in the summer window of 2025 labelled ‘likely.’

Rival Marmoush interest / expected transfer fee

Liverpool aren’t the only high-powered club taking a close look at Marmoush. Manchester United and Bayern Munich have both shown interest and Plettenberg namechecked that duo in his update.

However, it’s Liverpool who appear to be frontrunners at present and the fact Marmoush is clearly keen on moving to Anfield stands the Reds in good stead.

Regarding how much Marmoush’s signing is likely to cost, a recent update from The Mirror stated Frankfurt hope to collect as much as £60m.

Latest Liverpool news – Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Salah contracts

In other news, pundit Daniel Sturridge has quoted the famous line from 1996 film Jerry Maguire when assessing Salah’s contract situation.

Sturridge said on Sky Sports: “It’s a Jerry Maguire moment, show me the money! He’s scored what, 224 goals for the club. This season, top scorer, assists, top of that. Where do you replace those numbers?

“It’s either collectively as a team… you’re not going to find an individual player [who can replace him]. These are rare finds in football.

“A player of Mo Salah’s qualities deserves to be paid. Whether it’s a two to three-year contract. If it’s two years and he’s asking for big dough [money] you’ve got to pay it.”

Elsewhere, fellow pundit Paul Merson has labelled Liverpool a “joke” for allowing Salah, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Virgil van Dijk’s contracts to run down.

“What is happening at Liverpool is a joke, in footballing terms it’s criminal,” wrote Merson.

“The people in charge who are letting three of their best players run down their contracts like this should take a look at themselves because it is pathetic!

“This situation should have been nipped in the bud a year and a half ago or something.”

However, two separate reports have claimed Van Dijk will be the first to sign a new deal. Both Anfield Watch and TBR Football are adamant the Dutch colossus is on the verge of penning fresh terms.