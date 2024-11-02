The Bournemouth and Brentford stars are being scouted by Liverpool

Liverpool are focusing on two Premier League forwards in their search for a winger who could replace Mohamed Salah, according to a report – and one may have given them a boost in the title race already.

With Salah’s contract due to expire at the end of the season unless Liverpool can renew his terms, the club are scouring the market for potential successors to the Egypt international, who has been one of their best ever goalscorers.

Liverpool have been linked with a range of attackers in case Salah does leave, but it appears they may be narrowing down their shortlist ahead of the New Year.

Two of the most prominent names currently under consideration are Bournemouth’s Antoine Semenyo and Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, according to Sky Sports News.

Semenyo scored the opener for Bournemouth in their 2-1 win over Manchester City on Saturday, a result that ensures Liverpool are in top spot 10 games into the season.

Liverpool’s sporting director Richard Hughes previously signed Semenyo for Bournemouth and, given his rise in form over the course of 2024, could look to repeat the trick at his new club.

The alternative would be Mbeumo, who has been even more prolific this season and has only been outscored by Erling Haaland in the 2024-25 Premier League so far.

Liverpool scouting Semenyo and Mbeumo

The report explains that both Semenyo and Mbeumo appeal to Liverpool because of their ability to play anywhere in attack, just like Salah. Both are at a similar stage of their careers to when Liverpool invested in Salah, coincidentally; Mbeumo is 25 and Semenyo will reach that age in January – and Salah was also 25 when he joined Liverpool back in 2017.

Liverpool are now stepping up their interest in the pair by scouting both of them, which will allow them to analyse their abilities and assess how they might fit in at Anfield.

It is not yet clear who between Semenyo and Mbeumo could become Liverpool’s primary target if Salah leaves, but one option played down by the report is Eintracht Frankfurt’s Omar Marmoush.

Salah’s Egyptian compatriot has been in fine form over in the Bundesliga, but Sky Sports claims Marmoush is not as high on Liverpool’s shortlist as others have relayed.

TEAMtalk can confirm, though, that Semenyo is a player of interest to Liverpool – though our sources revealed last month that Newcastle are leading the race for the Ghana international as things stand.

We can also confirm that Mbeumo is under consideration by Liverpool, although again they would face competition for his signature. There have also been warnings of a £50m price tag for the Cameroon international.

Liverpool transfer roundup

In other Liverpool transfer news, TEAMtalk has learned that the club are growing in confidence that they can compete for the signature of Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni.

Liverpool tried to sign the France international two years ago, but were beaten to him precisely by Real Madrid. However, a sense is now growing that he could be made available by the reigning Champions League holders – and Liverpool will be prepared to spend big on the right target, which he may well be.

Elsewhere, Liverpool have emerged as likely bidders for one of Semenyo’s Bournemouth teammates, with Milos Kerkez identified as a suitable successor to Andy Robertson at left-back.

But on the other side of defence, Liverpool are still wary of external interest in Trent Alexander-Arnold, who like Salah is in the final year of his contract.

Real Madrid are the main suitors for the England international and sources suggest they think only one thing can stop them from signing him.

IN FOCUS: How Mbeumo and Semenyo stack up against Salah