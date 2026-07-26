There are a number of moving parts in Liverpool's attack this summer

One Liverpool forward is ready for a “fresh start” while it’s said another will have to be sold for Paris Saint-Germain man Bradley Barcola to come through the door.

A transfer in the attack is the priority at Anfield this summer. Mohamed Salah is departing and the importance of getting the right man in to replace him cannot be overstated.

After Yan Diomande looked to be taken off the board – though now it looks like Real Madrid, not PSG, will land him – Barcola became the favoured option.

With that pursuit ongoing, a Liverpool attacker has come to a decision on his future.

Fresh start for Chiesa

Federico Chiesa suggested in June that if he’s not going to get back to having a prominent role soon, he could look to leave Liverpool.

But now, he’s focussed on the club, and feels Andoni Iraola could provide a new beginning.

Chiesa said, per BBC Sport: “Right now, at the moment, I am happy here at Liverpool. I love the club, I love the fans, I love everything.

“I am doing the best I can to have a chance here – and then we will see. At the minute, the only thing I am thinking about is Liverpool.

“I don’t know [if it will be a fresh start] – it is difficult to say. It is always a fresh start at the beginning of the year.

“Maybe there have been too many fresh starts. But I don’t care, I am trying to do my best for this new manager. Last season under Arne Slot, I was trying to do my best too.

“Last year, I felt ready for a bigger role, then it depended on the coach whether he wanted me to play or not. Of course I wanted to play more but it is what it is.

“The gaffer decided to do so, he had his game plans, he took his decisions, I have nothing to say about that. It is football. This year, let us say it is a new chapter. There is a new manager and I have to focus on that.”

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Gakpo will be casualty of Barcola deal

Should Liverpool manage to get a deal for Barcola over the line – with the forward valued at £128-145million in different reports – it’s been suggested a forward will need to be sold.

Per Onze Mondial journalist Marc Mechenoua, it will be Cody Gakpo.

The journalist feels the Reds will ‘have to sell’ the Dutch forward, presumably for the money to sign Barcola with.

Gakpo is valued between £60-70million per previous reports, and that would be a good chunk of cash towards a deal for the PSG man.

Barcola ready for Liverpool move

And Liverpool’s chances of landing Barcola have been boosted, with insider Fabrizio Romano stating he won’t be penning a new deal with PSG, and is open to heading to Anfield.

Romano wrote: ‘As always reported, he’s open to exploring a move this summer and will NOT sign new contract. Liverpool have Barcola on top of their list.

‘Liverpool have been leading the race for Bradley Barcola since April — and they are working on the deal.

‘Understand Barcola’s open to the move and gives priority to #LFC project if they can get a deal done with PSG. Liverpool, waiting for PSG indications on price/details.’

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